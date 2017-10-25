hillsboro senior center

The senior center needs a head cook as our cook will be retiring Oct. 31. You can pick up an application at 212 N. Main and to get more information.

We will have show & tell Friday Oct. 27, so bring anything to share. We will have our birthday dinner and on Monday Oct. 30, plus Halloween is Tuesday Oct. 31, so we will have a spooktacular day. Also come and wish Janis, our cook, a great venture on her retirement. We thank her for cooking for us at the senior center.

As we get into November, we want to remind everyone we have meal tickets you can purchase as they make a great gift. We are also needing volunteers from 11 a.m.-1:15 p.m. You get a meal the day you help. Call 947-2304 for more information. Also, we are wanting people to come do programs for us, so if you have a idea, please let us know.

We want to thank everyone for your support to our senior center. We want to keep our senior center going for many more years to come. Please remember anyone any age can join us at the senior center for a meal. The suggested donation for 60 and over is $3.50 and 59 and under is $5.25. If you have small kids and grandkids that you like to bring, we can work out a price for them, too. We hope you will join us soon at the senior center.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 25

Creamy turkey bake, red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon raisin biscuit, peaches, graham crackers, milk.

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Beef stroganoff & noodles, green beans, glazed carrots, pears, cake, milk.

FRIDAY, Oct. 27

Salmon patty or hamburger steak, creamed potatoes & peas, pineapple dream, grape juice, roll, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Pork cutlet, gravy, buttered noodles, pea salad, broccoli, applesauce, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 31

Sweet & sour chicken nuggets, steamed rice, glazed carrots, tossed salad, cottage cheese, pineapples, graham crackers, milk

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1

To come!

Marion senior center

We were pleased to host the 57th annual meeting of the Senior Citizens of Marion County Oct. 19. It was a big day with city and county officials, Area Agency on Aging staff, the Marion High School Singers and the recognition of nine “Senior Stars in Nursing.”

We welcomed the Har­vest House group for lunch Oct. 12. We received and read to the group a letter from the Area Agency with the results of our yearly evaluation. It was a very good report.

The Aulne United Methodist Church birthday group was here Oct. 18. They were celebrating the birthdays of Joyce Olsen, Verna Gervais and Linda Pettijohn.

Join us Nov. 1 when the program “Enjoy Fitness at Any Age” will be given by Dawn Miller of Angels Care Home Health.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 25

Smothered pork chops, apple-glazed sweet potatoes, broccoli, honey apple crisp, pineapple tidbits, whole wheat roll.

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Creamy turkey bake, red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon raisin biscuits, sliced peaches.

FRIDAY, Oct. 27

Beef stroganoff with noddles, green beans, pears, Jell-O cake with whipped topping, bread.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Chili beef stuffing bake, corn, tossed salad, mandarin oranges, cornbread.

TUESDAY, Oct. 31

Grilled chicken breast, broccoli/cauliflower salad, carrots, cinnamon apples, carrot cake, garlic bread.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1

Roast beef, mashed potatoes, brown gravy, lima beans, pears, whole wheat roll.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

This weather is as unpredictable as I am, I think. That’s when I get in trouble. Can’t help but love the leaves turning those beautiful shades of red.

Physician Randolph Whitely was here last Wed. Oct. 18 and discussed hypothermia and then added that we need to be aware of our thyroid as that also affects how we feel. He had a very good topic, and we got to meet an intern who is working with him this month.

Don’t forget that Gayla Ratzlaff will be here from 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday Oct. 26 to assist anybody interested with Medicare Part D. Call us at 620-983-2226 and sign up. We still have some openings.

November menus are now ready. Be sure to stop by, pick one up and have a cup of coffee, no charge. Meals are still the low price of $3.50 for 60-plus or $5.25 for 59 and younger. We deliver, you can pick up or even come in and dine with us. We are here for you.

We are baking again, so if you have a mind to, come in and help us fill the trays Monday and Thursday right after the lunch crew is done.

For more information, call 620-983-2226, or stop by the center at 106 N. Walnut.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 25

Pork roast with gravy, sweet or basked potato, vegetable, apple sauce cake, wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Oct. 26

Smothered chicken breast with cream gravy, baked bread dressing, vegetable, wheat roll, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, Oct. 27

Chili with corn bread, cinnamon roll, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 30

Cream of potato soup, hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 31

Egg/sausage, hashbrown bake, vegetable, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Nov. 1

The menu was not available at press time.