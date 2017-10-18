hillsboro senior center

Haris Zafar, an audiology provider in Wichita, is here starting at 11 a.m. Wednes­day, Oct. 18.

Then on Thursday, Oct. 19, we are having a sing-a-long after lunch.

Wrapping up the week, Hillsboro Hometown Phar­macy is here from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, to give flu shots.

For those who would like to help the center, we need volunteers, and the days someone works, they will get a free meal. For more information stop by or call.

A job opening is now available for the head cook’s position. She is retiring Oct. 31, and applications are available at the center.

We want to thank everyone for their support at the senior center. It is because of our volunteers, we are able to keep the center moving forward.

If anyone has a program they would like to present, please call us at 620-947-2304 or stop by 212 N. Main St. in Hillsboro.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18

Smoked sausage casserole, carrots, Jell-O cake & topping, fruit cup, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Oct. 19

Taco burger, green beans, fiesta corn salad, rosy pears, apple cake, milk.

FRIDAY, Oct. 20

Baked fish or chicken patty, macaroni & cheese, carrots, applesauce, pumpkin squares, roll, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Smothered pork chop, sweet potatoes, broccoli, honey apple crisp, pineapple, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

White chicken-corn chili, spinach salad & strawberries, Jell-O & fruit, peanut butter twist, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 25

Creamy turkey bake, red potatoes, Brussels sprouts, cinnamon raisin biscuit, peaches, graham crackers, milk.

Marion senior center

We’re gearing up for the Senior Citizens of Marion County annual meeting Oct. 19. Reserva­tions are required; this is the one time all year when one cannot just drop in to eat.

We sang “Happy Birth­day” to Connie Fisher, our faithful volunteer, Oct. 6. Bob Crawford came in from delivering meals and we sang the birthday song to him also.

The county health department staff provided flu shots Oct. 10.

Our Oct. 11 program was given by Hope Manchester, case supervisor for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate), a program of the 8th Judicial District.

We thanked Harlow War­neke for grilling hamburgers for us. We hope to have this popular menu item again next spring.

We had a call from the TV station that “Hatteberg’s People” is on, following up on a program they did on Lenora Graham, a long-time meal deliverer from Flo­rence. Watch for another such program.

Join us Oct. 25. The program will be given by Donna Kreutziger on her trip to Alaska. We will celebrate National Fork Day Oct. 26.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18

Smothered steak, baked potatoes, copper penny salad, fresh fruit cup, peanut butter cookie, whole-wheat roll.

THURSDAY, Oct. 19

Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes/gravy, green beans, tossed salad, apple crisp, whole-wheat roll.

FRIDAY, Oct. 20

Oven-baked fish, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, applesauce/pumpkin squares, whole-wheat roll.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

White chicken chili, corn, spinach salad/strawberries, peanut butter twist, crackers..

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

Hamburger steak, creamed potatoes/ peas, pineapple dream, bread, grape juice.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 25

Smothered pork chops, apple-glazed sweet potatoes, broccoli, honey apple crisp, pineapple tidbits, whole wheat roll.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

We want to take time to thank all our volunteers who came to help with the peppernuts. We will not bake Thursday, Oct. 19, because the 57th annual meeting will be held at the Marion Senior Center.

We still have more baking days ahead, and hope anybody who can will help us with the peppernuts.

Randolph Whitely, a medical doctor, will be here Oct. 18, with an intern, who will be giving the program.

Gayla Ratzlaff, Marion County Department on Aging coordinator, is here from 8:30 a.m.-noon on Thursday, Oct. 26, to assist anybody interested with Medicare Part D.

Reservations are requested to meet with Gayla, and appointments take about 10-15 minutes.

We look forward to seeing you, so come have a meal with us. Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for anyone 59 and younger. In addition, everyone has the choice of dining in, carrying out or having a meal delivered. For those going somewhere, the center can also provide frozen meals.

Pick up a menu, pick out what you like to eat, give us a call and reserve a meal. As always, we are looking forward to hearing from you.

For more information, call 620-983-2226, or stop by the center at 106 N. Walnut.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, blueberry dessert, wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, Oct. 19

Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad with dressing, garlic bread, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, Oct. 20

Hamburger vegetable soup, corn bread, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 23

Goulash, tossed salad, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 24

Grilled liver & onions or beef patty with cooked onion, mash potatoes with gravy, vegetable, fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 25

Pork roast with gravy, sweet or basked potato, vegetable, apple sauce cake, wheat roll, milk.