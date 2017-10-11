hillsboro senior center

We want to thank the Friesen family siblings for singing last Tuesday after lunch. It was awesome.

This week we will have chair massages on Wednes­day, Oct. 11. Call for more information.

Our jam session is Oct. 12 after lunch. The following week on Tuesday, Oct. 17, we will have a business board meeting after the meal.

We are looking for a head cook because our current cook is retiring Oct. 31. Applications are available at the center.

We need volunteers to help from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. during the week call for more information. We want to thank everyone for their support at the senior center.

Hillsboro Hometown Pharmacy is here from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, to give flu shots.

Our pool players are looking for more people to join them from 2-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If anyone has a program idea they would like to share with us, please let us know.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by the center at 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

Ham balls, sour cream & chive mashed potatoes, lima beans, pineapples, brownie, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Oct. 12

Liver & onions or smothered steak, sweet potatoes, copper penny, fruit cup, peanut butter cookie, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Oct. 13

Scalloped chicken casserole, green beans, tossed salad, pears, graham crackers, muffin, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Meatloaf, baked potato, beets, Mandarin oranges, pineapple, oatmeal raisin cookie, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 17

Shaker bean soup, coleslaw, cottage cheese, peaches, pudding, cornbread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18

Smoked sausage casserole, carrots, Jell-O cake & topping, fruit cup, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

We had a big crowd in here Sept. 28 when the Kansas Department of Transportation rented the center for its annual afternoon of insurance presentation for their decision- making.

Our program on Sept. 29 was given by staff of SafeHope. They now have an office in Marion and provide services for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault.

We welcomed the Monday Lunch Bunch with its largest group ever. Fourteen old friends and classmates enjoyed visiting and eating lunch with us.

Our program Oct. 4 was by Randolph Whitely, local physician, who talked about falls and how to prevent them.

This was his first presentation here and we want him back.

There is no program on Oct. 18 because we will be setting up for the annual meeting Oct. 19.

For more information, call 620-382-2942 or stop by at 309 S. Third St., Marion.

— Janet Bryant, director

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Welcome rain—need I say more. It’s a new month, and we are keeping ourselves busy in making peppernuts and seeing our friends.

We are looking for input from others about starting a painting class, but before we can go forward we need at least four people signed up,

The class could be from 10-11 a.m. once a week or every other week at a cost of $10 for the instructor and possibly an evening class.

Day classes could be once a week or every other week with a cost of $10 for instructor or if she provides supplies it would cost about $25.

An interest has already been expressed for an evening class. What do you think?

No decisions will be made until more input is received, but a program is planned to get everyone acquainted with the art instructor and what to expect from this class.

Our monthly birthday dinner, and also chair massages by Rachel Gfeller are both Oct. 11.

This month’s board meeting is Monday, Oct. 16, and dinner with Randolph Whitely is Oct. 18.

Everyone is invited to the 57th annual meeting starting at 11 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Marion Senior Center. The cost is $5.25. We look forward to seeing you, so come have a meal with us. Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger. For more information, call 620-983-2226, or stop by the center at 106 N. Walnut.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 11

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, cream gravy, green beans, fruit, cake, wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Oct. 12

Lasagna, garlic bread, tossed salad with dressing, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, Oct. 13

Chicken enchilada casserole, pinto beans, dessert, milk.

MONDAY, Oct. 16

Chef salad with crackers, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Oct. 17

Tater tot casserole, vegetable, cookie, fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 18

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, blueberry dessert, wheat bread, milk.