hillsboro senior center

I want to thank everyone for your thoughts and prayers after my husband, Rick, suffered a massive stroke, but is now recovering.

We have chair massages May 10 and our jam session is May 11 and our sing-along is May 18.

Footcare is Tuesday, May 2 and Wednesday, May 17, but please call for an appointment time. We also have games and fellowship after lunch and bingo every Wednesday. We hope you can join us sometime soon.

We still need volunteers so if someone can help, let us know. Thank you to all our wonderful volunteers during National Volunteer Week, and thanks to everyone who supports the center.

Meals are $3.50 for anyone age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro.

— Brenda Moss, director

Menus were unavailable

for the week of May 3-10.

Marion senior center

We are trying a new do-it-yourself beverage system with water and tea dispensers to cut down on volunteer work time. It’s catching on nicely.

We enjoyed doughnuts given to us by the local FamLee Bakery one day this week. On April 25, we welcomed six members of Rhonda Brenzikofer’s womens club. They were from the Burns and Florence area. CJ Vanderzanden is a new volunteer in the dining room.

On April 26 we honored our twenty-plus volunteers, meal delivery people, dining room help, pianists, registration ladies and others.

Their names are on colorful paper butterflies on a big bulletin board.

Another volunteer recognition was held April 25 honoring the Department on Aging helpers who drive people to appointments, assemble the newsletter with Gayla Ratzlaff, coordinator, and Lanell Hett in charge.

Come join us Thursday, May 11 (note the date change) for a musical program given by Bob and Anita Brookens.

Meals are $3.50 for those age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information or to make a meal reservations, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, May 3

Barbecued chicken, potato wedges, corn O’Brien, vegetables, vanilla pudding, banana, whole wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, May 4

Mushroom hamburger steak, baked potatoes, green peas, mixed fruit, wheat roll, milk.

FRIDAY, May 5

Polish sausage, bun, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, coleslaw, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, May 8

Baked penne w/hamburger, carrots, tossed salad, apple crisp, whole wheat bread, milk.

TUESDAY, May 9

Breaded chicken tenders, green beans w/onions, sauteed zucchini & squash, cinnamon-baked apples, whole wheat bread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, May 10

Country-fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, vegetables, peaches, brownie, wheat roll, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

May Day is already here, but what happened to April?

We’ve been celebrating Volunteer Week every day, but Wednesday which was our special appreciation dinner. Our guest included Peabody Mayor Larry Larson, who came and visited with everyone. That was a nice surprise for our diners. We will be having more surprises like this in the next few weeks, so come, dine, enjoy each others company and bring a friend or two. Chair massages were April 28 with Shirley Davis, and April 29 was the end of the month for us.

Several volunteers came and washed our center windows, inside and out.

It was the county-wide community service day. They did a great job, and what a treat. Santa Fe Park is beautiful and the streets and gutters are clean. Everyone worked very hard. Our cook, Sherri Wilson, took pictures while the children were working.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

Wednesday, May 3

Ham & scalloped potatoes, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, May 4

Chicken enchilada casserole, pinto beans, dessert, milk.

FRIDAY, May 5

Beef stew, cornbread, fruit cocktail cake, milk.

MONDAY, May 8

Chili w/crackers, cinnamon roll, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, May 9

Bierocks casserole, vegetable, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.

Wednesday, May 10

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, birthday cake, wheat roll, milk.