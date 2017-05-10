hillsboro senior center

This week we will have chair massages on Wednesday, May 10, and on Thursday, May 11, we will have a jam session. On May 12, we will have Mother’s Day trivia on TV moms shows. We hope everyone has a happy Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 14. We look forward to seeing you at the Senior Center soon.

I want to thank everyone again for all your prayers for my husband, Rick, after his stroke. He is doing good but will be a long recovery. We are blessed to have many family and friends to help in his recovery.

We want to thank everyone for your support to our Senior Center. We also need volunteers, so if you can help, let us know. Anyone who is in school that might want to help during the summer should let us know.

Meals are $3.50 for anyone age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro.

— Brenda Moss, director

Menus were unavailable for the week of May 10-17.

Marion senior center

We have been having competitive flower displays as people bring in their best blooms. Lucille Bitner brought in grape iris, which had that special fragrance. Shirley Bowers brought some deep purple iris and Shirley Moore shared a clematis blossom.

We welcomed Kathy Goentzel as a Thursday volunteer in the dining room. We could use more volunteers.

We welcomed Dwight Kruse back after a long spell receiving meals on wheels.

We were given wedding cake shared by newlyweds Lynn and Michon Robertson. It’s not often we get wedding cake.

The Lunch Bunch were here on May 2. If you have a group that meets, come in for lunch and stay to visit.

Gayla Ratzlaff planned a surprise party for Lanell Hett on May 3 for her 35th anniversary of working here. County board members and others came in. Special guests were Lanell’s daughter, Lindsay, daughter-in-law Ann and granddaughter Ava. Lanell provided treats at lunch.

Our musical program was given by Charlie Goode, Robin Carr and Sonya Maddox from Lincolnville and Herington. Come for Senior Center Day May 17.

Meals are $3.50 for those age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information or to make a meal reservations, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, May 10

Country-fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, brownie, wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, May 11

Egg and sausage bake, mixed vegetables, marinated tomato salad, muffin, gelatin with peaches, milk.

FRIDAY, May 12

Mushroom hamburger steak, baked potatoes, vegetable blend, summer fruit cup, wheat roll, milk.

MONDAY, May 15

Ham loaf, sweet potatoes, cooked spinach, fruit salad, corn bread, brownie, milk.

TUESDAY, May 16

Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, broccoli, tossed salad, seasonal fruit and whole wheat roll, milk.

WEDNESDAY, May 17

Grilled hamburger on bun, lettuce, tomato and onions (grilled and fresh chopped), baked beans, potato salad, peaches, wheat roll, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Best of luck to all of our graduates. We wish you well. Graduation and baccalaureate was held May 7.

Happy Mother’s Day to you! This is such a busy time of year so set this day aside and enjoy it. Hope you get to spend some time with your family.

Tuesday, May 9, we had Grief Share. This is one time a month, second Tuesday, and anyone is welcome and invited to come. Wednesday, May 10, is our Birthday Dinner. We had an early celebration on May 2 with the Irvin McPheeters family. Irvin’s son, Phillip, and his wife, Katie, surprised him with a beautiful cake and ice cream at lunch time.

On May 15, Monday is the Board Meeting and Wednesday, May 17, is “Dinner with the Doc.” May 19 is the SCMC Meeting at Marion.

Don’t forget you can order frozen dinners for the holiday weekend by calling 620-983-2226. We also rent out our building for get-togethers, reunions and parties. Please make reservations for home delivered, dine in and carry out meals. Come dine with us and become a part of the center.

Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger. For more information call 620-983-2226. For those who can’t come in, call and we will deliver.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

Wednesday, May 10

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, birthday cake, wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, May 11

Hot beef sandwich, vegetable, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, May 12

Goulash, corn, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

MONDAY, May 15

Grilled liver & onions or beef patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes with gravy, vegetable, fruit, wheat roll milk.

TUESDAY, May 16

Ham, pinto beans, corn bread, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 17

Lasagna, tossed salad with dressings, garlic bread, fruit, milk.