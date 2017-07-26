hillsboro senior center

We hope everyone is staying cool during this hot summer. Drink plenty of water and stop off at the senior center to cool off and have a great meal and fellowship.

We will have our birthday dinner July 31. The August menus are ready for you. We have Marion Home Health doing foot care Aug. 1; call for an appointment. We will have chair massages Aug. 9; call for more information.

We will have our ice cream social from 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9 and will be serving sloppy joes, chips, pie and homemade ice cream; Bob and the Boys will perform.

We hope you will join us at the center soon. We also need more volunteers and Meals on Wheels drivers. Call for more information. Also needed is a substitute head cook and substitute dishwasher to help when needed; call or stop by for more information.

We thank everyone for supporting our center. The hours are 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m.

— Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, July 26

Fresh ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots (or spinach salad), cobbler, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, July 27

Liver & onions (or beef patty with onions), mashed potatoes, gravy, lima beans, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, July 28

Baked-fish sandwich (or hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onions), potato wedges, peas, tropical fruit, milk.

MONDAY, July 31

Beef tips and gravy, buttered noodles, vegetable blend, strawberries and bananas, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 1

Chicken ritz, carrots or corn, tossed salad, summer fruit, brownie, roll, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes/gravy, three bean salad, apple cobbler, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

July has become a slow month for us at the senior center, with people going on trips and having busy lives. Remember to come by and eat with us when you can.

John Kline brought us ice cream treats for his birthday on July 10.

The ONE committee met here July 11. It consists of the three site managers, chair Connie Omstead, Gayla Ratzlaff and Sue Clough. We report on meals served and programs and activities from each center.

Albert Steele gave a presentation July 12 about his work with precious stones, turning them into jewelry. He had a display table set up. His wife, Kay, named his jewelry Red Barn Creations.

We observed National Day of the Cowboy on July 20.

Jeremy Ensey and Mike Norris will be here July 26 to talk about the upgrades to the St. Luke Clinic and Living Center.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, July 26

Grilled hamburger with bun, lettuce, onion slices and tomato, cheese slice, mixed-fruit cup, french oven fries.

THURSDAY, July 27

Taco salad, pinto beans, seasonal fruit, cinnamon roll.

FRIDAY, July 28

Polish sausage on bun with sauer­kraut, baked French roll, creamed peas salad, seasonal fruit.

MONDAY, July 31

Goulash, green beans & onions, marinated tomato salad, blueberry crisp with whipped cream, garlic bread.

TUESDAY, Aug. 1

Breaded chicken tenders, sauteed zucchini, pickled beets, cinnamon apples, cookies, whole wheat bread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

Chicken fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and onions, peaches, blueberry streusel cobbler, whole wheat bread, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Let’s see, are we hot enough yet? Guess we need to find the many ways to cool down. It won’t be long we will wish we had a little bit of this heat.

The family of Sadie Decker held an Open House to celebrate Sadie’s 100th birthday Sunday, July 16 at the Peabody Senior Center. We’ve had a very busy week: board meeting on Monday, dinner with physician Randolph Whitely on Wednesday, the SCMC on Friday, and our business meeting Tuesday, July 25.

Myrta Billings will be back to give us more information on nutrition Aug. 2. Grief sharing is from 3-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8. Birthday dinner is on Aug. 9. Sonja Koslowsky will be at the piano, and Myrta Billings will give her next program on nutrition. Dinner with physician Randolph Whitely will be Aug. 16. The SCMC meeting will be at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18.

Take Note: Our Center will have a fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 16. You are invited to come and have hamburgers and hotdogs with all the trimmings. We have started a list for donated items, so if you wish to be a part of the fundraiser, sign up. We are always glad to see you.

There is no charge for the meal, it is a free-will donation. Thank you for all the support that many of you continue to give us. You help keep the Center up and running.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, July 26

Ham sandwich with cheese, potato salad, baked beans, fruit, milk.

THURSDAY, July 27

Chicken enchilada casserole, pinto beans, dessert, milk.

FRIDAY, July 28

Egg/sausage/hash brown bake, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, blueberry muffin, milk.

MONDAY, July 31

Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad with dressing, garlic bread, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 1

Taco salad, chips, fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit, milk.