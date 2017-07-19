hillsboro senior center

We had the 18-county North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging board members here July 18 for their annual meeting.

On July 19, we will have Dr. Zafar here at 11 a.m. for hearing-aid checks; at 12:30-3 p.m. Marion Home Health will be here for foot care. We have one spot open yet, so call for more information. On July 20, we have sing-a-long with Jerald and Shirley. On July 21 we have show-and-tell, or bring anything to share. On July 31 we will have our birthday dinner at noon; we hope you can join us. We want to thank everyone who braved the rain for the farmers market on Thursday.

We need a substitute cook for the center; the hours are 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the pay is $7.25 an hour. If you are interested, talk with us. We also need a substitute dishwasher from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at $7.25 an hour.

We have great fellowship at the center. We also need volunteers; you get your meal free the day you help. The hours are 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. We hope someone out there would enjoy helping at the center.

— Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Roast pork, baked potato with sour cream, peas salad, cake with fruit, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, July 20

Hamburger & bun, potato salad, marinated green beans, peaches, ketchup and mustard, milk.

FRIDAY, July 21

Porcupine meatballs, tossed salad with dressing, sliced tomato, Jell-O with fruit, brownie, milk.

MONDAY, July 24

Salsbury steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, Jell-O with fruit, oatmeal raisin cookie, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, July 25

Sweet & sour chicken, steamed rice, oriental vegetables, apple crisp, roll, milk.

WEDNESDAY, July 26

Fresh ham, scalloped potatoes, carrots (or spinach salad), cobbler, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

July has become a slow month for us at the senior center, with people going on trips and having busy lives. Remember to come by and eat with us when you can.

John Kline brought us ice cream treats for his birthday on July 10.

The ONE committee met here July 11. It consists of the three site managers, chairperson Connie Omstead, Gayla Ratzlaff and Sue Clough. We report on meals served and programs and activities from each center.

Albert Steele gave a presentation July 12 about his work with precious stones, turning them into jewelry. He had a display table set up. His wife, Kay, named his jewelry Red Barn Creations.

We will observe National Day of the Cowboy on July 20. Wear your boots and cowboy hat and share a song or poem.

Jeremy Ensey and Mike Norris will be here July 26 to talk about the upgrades to the St. Luke Clinic and Living Center.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Pork cutlet, homemade mashed potatoes, brown gravy, three-bean salad, apple cobbler, whole wheat roll.

THURSDAY, July 20

Chicken and rice and mushroom soup, tossed salad, seasonal fruit, brownie, whole wheat roll.

FRIDAY, July 21

Tuna sandwich, copper penny salad, mixed fruit, tater tots.

MONDAY, July 24

Riblets on bun, hash brown casserole, tossed salad, gelatin with fruit.

TUESDAY, July 25

Baked ham, baked sweet potato, coleslaw, cornbread (Mexican), pudding and bananas.

WEDNESDAY, July 26

Grilled hamburger with bun, lettuce, onion slices and tomato, cheese slice, mixed-fruit cup, french oven fries.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Sure was nice to see a little rain and cloud cover, but sounds like we have more triple digits in the near future.

We had a terrific birthday dinner July 12. Sadie Decker turned 100 on July 17. We celebrated a little early; she had family coming from Colo­rado and El Dorado. Her son, Darrel, read a bit of her life history, which was so neat to hear. The children hosted an open house July 16, so folks could wish her well.

After the dinner celebration, Myrta Billings gave a wonderful presentation on the many uses of seasoning with herbs and spices. She will be doing two more presentations in August and September.

We had our board meeting July 17; anytime you wish to attend, please come. Physician Randolph Whitely will be giving a program on skin cancer July 21.

The Senior Citizens of Marion County meeting will be July 21 at Burns; our business meeting will be July 25 right after lunch.

Come for a meal and be a part of the senior center. Just remember that we are here to serve you, and this center is here for you. We can deliver to your door; if you come in to dine, we even have an automatic door, so check us out. Just think, you may even become a volunteer. And bring a friend.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Roast pork, sweet or baked potato, vegetable, fruit, cake, milk.

THURSDAY, July 20

Cream of potato soup, hamburger with bun, lettuce, tomato, onion and pickles, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, July 21

Sloppy Joes, potato salad, baked beans, fruit, cookie, milk.

MONDAY, July 24

Chef salad, crackers, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, July 25

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, July 26

Ham sandwich with cheese, potato salad, baked beans, fruit, milk.