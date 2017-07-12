hillsboro senior center

This week we have chair massages on July 12; call for more information. On July 13, we’ll have a jam session after the noon meal. On July 14, we have beautiful piano music during our noon meal by Esther Funk. On July 18, we welcome the North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging board members here for the annual meeting. On July 19, Dr. Zafar will be here at 11 a.m. for hearing-aid checks.

Please remember to drink plenty of water during these hot days. We are still in need of volunteers. Call the center at 947-2304 if you can help; you get a free meal the day you volunteer. We also need substitute drivers for Meals on Wheels and are looking for a substitute cook and dishwasher to fill in as needed.

Thank-you to all of our wonderful volunteers, board members and everyone who helps support our senior center. If you can donate a little extra money to help the cause, we would greatly appreciate it.

I want thank everyone for continued prayers for my husband, Rick. He is doing well, but has a long recovery ahead of him. We are blessed to have great friends and family in our lives.

— Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, July 12

Country-fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, lima beans, peaches, brownie, milk.

THURSDAY, July 13

Chicken tenders, sauteed zucchini and squash, pickled beets, cinnamon baked apples, cookie, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, July 14

Swiss steak, red-skin potato, creamed peas, mandarin oranges and pineapple, roll, milk.

MONDAY, July 17

Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, broccoli, fresh fruit, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, July 18

Turkey tetrazzini, green peas, carrot raisin salad, lime sprinkled pears, garlic bread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Roast pork, baked potato with sour cream, peas salad, cake with fruit, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

We celebrated ahead of the July 4 holiday with a short program on July 3. We recited the Pledge of Allegiance and sang the national anthem. We also shared some trivia. We sang “God Bless America,” led by Connie Fisher and accompanied by pianist Keith Allison. Earlier, Shirley Bowers played patriotic music on the piano. We had Girl Scout cookies and ice cream from Carlsons’ Grocery.

After the Fourth, Shirley Bowers brought in her patriotic teddy bear to display. Roger Bitner shared day lilies from his garden.

Myrta Billings gave the July 6 program about nutrition for older people, highlighting the use of herbs and spices.

Come join us on Senior Center Day on July 19.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, July 12

THURSDAY, July 13

Chicken enchilada, Spanish rice, pinto beans, cucumber tomato salad, mixed fruit.

FRIDAY, July 14

Salmon patty, macaroni & cheese, spinach salad, seasonal fresh fruit, wheat roll.

MONDAY, July 17

Lasagna, peas and carrots, tossed salad, pineapple, garlic bread.

TUESDAY, July 18

Orange chicken, scalloped potatoes, broccoli, coleslaw mix, peaches, bread stick.

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Pork cutlet, homemade mashed potatoes, brown gravy, three-bean salad, apple cobbler, whole wheat roll.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Hope you had a good Fourth of July.

We had our holiday brunch June 30. We were closed July 4 but were ready to go July 5 with guest speaker, Myrta Billings. She will also be here July 12. We hope you can come. She has many suggestions to give us, such as cooking for one or two, how to make your dollar go further and great nutrition ideas.

Grief Share was Tues­day, July 11, with Pastor Rick Schrag from 3-4:30 p.m. July 12 is our birthday dinner with Sonja Koslowsky at the piano and a program by Myrta Billings.

Pizza Day is July 14; Dr. Whitely will discuss skin cancer July 16, so bring questions. Our board meeting is July 17. The Senior Citizens of Marion County meeting will be at Burns July 21.

Our July menus are ready to be picked up. We are looking for volunteers to be drivers or kitchen aides. Stop by and sign up for a day and try us out. This month I would like to see how many of us can bring a friend along to dine.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, July 12

Scalloped potatoes with ham, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, July 13

Goulash, tossed salad, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, July 14

Hamburger pizza, tossed salad, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, July 17

Chicken breast with gravy, potatoes, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

TUESDAY, July 18

Bierocks casserole, vegetable, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.

WEDNESDAY, July 19

Roast pork, sweet or baked potato, vegetable, fruit, cake, milk