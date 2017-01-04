hillsboro senior center

We are looking forward to seeing others join us at the Hillsboro Senior Center in 2017.

Marion Home Health will do footcare from 9-11 a.m., the first Tuesday of each month, and from 12:30-3:30 p.m. on the third Wednesday. If interested in setting up an appointment, call the center.

Chair massages will be Wednesday, Jan. 4. No specific times were indicated.

We want to thank everyone who helped support our center in 2016, and we are asking the donations keep coming because it takes al­most $3,000 a month to operate the facility.

All the money for meals returns to North Central Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging, which pays for the food, our head cook and my wages. If there is any extra money, we keep it for our senior center.

If anyone has ideas for a program, let us know. We also have games and fellowship every Monday after the noon meal and every Wednesday we play bingo after lunch.

Volunteer drivers are needed for Meals on Wheels, too. For those who provide a program or volunteer, their meal is free the day they volunteered or helped us.

For questions about this or other information, please call 620-947-2304 or stop by 212 N. Main St.

The suggested meal donation for those age 60 and older is $3.50. Anyone age 59 and younger, the cost is $5.25.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro.

— Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4

Pulled pork, sweet potatoes, lima beans, peaches, brownie, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Jan. 5

Smothered steak, hashbrown potatoes, copper penny salad, fruit cup, cookie, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Jan. 6

Lasagna, broccoli or green beans, salad or pea salad, pears, garlic bread, milk.

Monday, Jan. 9

Meatloaf, baked potato, carrots, Mandarin oranges, pineapples, oatmeal raisin cookie, roll, milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Shaker bean soup, coleslaw or green beans, cottage cheese, peaches, pudding, roll, milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Tator tot casserole, spinach or carrots, pudding cake, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

Time to make New Year’s resolutions. Why not plan on eating at the Marion Senior Center regularly? We gave good food, good conversation, piano music and pool tables. Come on in.

Shirley Bowers brought in her extra 2017 calendars to share with everyone.

Joyce Jackson brought treats for her birthday on Dec. 28.

The program on Dec. 28 was given by Patrick Flaming at Newton Medical Center. He talked about inpatient rehabilitation services offered.

Come join us Jan. 11. The program will be given by Gary Mason, who went to Calcutta on five different trips to work with Mother Teresa.

We are closed Jan. 16 to observe the birthday of Mar­tin Luther King Jr.

Our bad weather closing policy follows Marion School policy. If schools close because of weather, the senior center is also closed. It didn’t happen at all last winter. Watch your television for information.

Center meals are $3.50 for those age 60 and over, and $5.25 for age 59 and under.

For more information about reservations or volunteering, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4

Chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, tossed salad, Mandarin oranges, milk.

THURSDAY, Jan. 5

Beefy pepper bake, broccoli, sliced peaches, whole wheat roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Jan. 6

Barbecued chicken on bun, carrots, spinach salad, pineapple, milk.

MONDAY, Jan. 9

Sweet and sour chicken, rice, vegetables, salad, peanut butter cookie, pears, milk.

TUESDAY, Jan. 10

Hot beef sandwich, gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans, baked apple, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 11

Cavatini, cucumber & tomato salad, lima beans, Mandarin oranges, garlic bread, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Happy New Year everyone.

We had Bob Delk and the Boys here on Dec. 29 and, we all enjoyed homemade pizza. A big “thank you” to Bob Delk, Eugene and Rob Just, and Steve Hanneman, who all did a great job entertaining us.

This month we have GriefShare Jan 10; birthday dinner, Jan. 11; closed for Mar­tin Luther King Day, Jan. 16; the local board meeting, Jan 17; chair massages Jan 18; dinner with the doctor featuring Randolph White­ly Jan. 20; and Shirley Davis with chair massages Jan. 31.

We will have other programs coming this month, but getting those set up.

Marion County Home Care is starting a new service for all sites this month, starting at the Peabody Center in February. Please let us know if interested.

These are wellness visits and include foot care. A $20 charge will be needed for each appointment. It is necessary to sign up in order for them to arrange adequate staff and time to see everyone.

All services will be on monthly, quarterly or as needed, and footcare includes toenail trimming, calluses taken care of and other assistance.

Let’s make the 2017 New Year’s resolution an “act of random kindness.”

Thank you all for your acts of kindness through volunteering and donations, we couldn’t do it without you.

Meals are $3.50 for anyone 60 and over, and $5.25 for 59 and under. For more information, or to make a meal reservation, call 620-983-2226 or stop by 106 N. Walnut St.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Jan. 4

Grilled chicken breast, cream gravy, baked bread dressing, vegetable, fruit, wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Jan. 5

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, vegetables, blueberry muffin, wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, Jan. 6

Fish or hamburger patty, potato wedges, carrots, wheat bread, milk.

Monday, Jan. 9

Grilled liver and onions or hamburger patty with cooked onions, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, whole wheat roll, milk.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Spaghetti w/meat sauce, salad, garlic bread, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, cake, wheat roll, milk.

