hillsboro senior center

We hope everyone had a wonderful Christmas and is ready to ring in 2017.

How time does fly by and, this coming year, we hope some of you will join us for meals, activities or programs. Show & Tell is Friday, Dec. 30, and everyone is encouraged to bring their new Christmas gifts.

We are also reminding people the center is closed Monday, Jan. 2. And, with 2017 just around the corner, we are appealing to anyone who might have a program idea.

Programs are done on a voluntary basis, but we do give the presenter a free meal the day of the presentation. Ideas can range from woodworking and sewing to drawing and singing.

Volunteers are always needed during lunch, too. Another area is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. for the Meals on Wheels program. As with other volunteer work or offering to help with a program, the meal is free. We also want to thank everyone who does volunteer.

We are blessed to have our center, and it’s because of the generosity of the many who care. Even with all the help, unforeseen costs and other expenses continue cropping up.

One of the most recent purchases was a dishwasher. Adding a monthly bill of $3,000 to the $6,000 for a dishwasher has left us asking for donations again.

We are grateful for the help we receive and the people who make the center operate so smoothly. Those include the board members, the staff and the seniors who regularly eat lunch and stay for fellowship and programs.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro.

— Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied carrots, cranberry apples, pumpkin crunch, cake, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Bierock, roasted red potatoes, green beans, fruit cocktail, cookie, milk.

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

Baked fish or chicken tenders, baked beans, coleslaw, orange juice, cookie, peaches, roll, milk.

Monday, Jan. 2

Closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Shepherds pie, pickled beets, fruit cocktail, biscuit, milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Pulled pork sweet potatoes, lima beans, peaches, brownies, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

We had a wonderful Christmas party Dec. 21, beginning with snacks and punch provided by Vickie Kaempfe and Rhonda Brenzikofer.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus came, too (also known as Al and Gloria Ash). They helped with door prizes.

Since it was Senior Center Day, Sue Clough, conducted the business meeting. She gave Christ­mas bonuses to Janet Bryant, Barb Bitner, Ron Wright and Connie Fish­er. After lunch we had a carol sing led by Sue Clough, accompanied by Keith Allison. Sue sang a couple solos, too.

The meal was paid for by Irmagene Goodman’s grandson as a gift to her. We hosted the county board on Dec. 16. The newsletter crew worked Dec. 19: Shirley Bowers, Evelyn Jewett, Sue Clough, Barb and Larry Smith, Mary Hett, Irmagene Goodman, Al and Gloria Ash and Madonna schafers.

We are closed Jan. 2. Join us on Jan. 4 when pastor Jeremiah Lange will tell about his trip to Cuba.

Center meals are $3.50 for those age 60 and over, and $5.25 for age 59 and under.

For more information about reservations or volunteering, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans w/onions, Mandarin oranges w/cake, whole wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Meatloaf, baked potato, peas & carrots, oatmeal cookie, apricots, whole wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

Hot beef sandwich w/gravy, mashed potatoes, broccoli, baked apples, pudding, milk.

MONDAY, Jan. 2

Closed.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

It’s hard to believe an­oth­er year has come and gone, but 2017 is just beginning.

A pizza dinner with Bob Delk and the Boys is Dec. 30 and hope to see others here, too. Meals are $3.50 for anyone 60 and over, and $5.25 for 59 and under. For more information, or to make a meal reservation, call 620-983-2226 or stop by 106 N. Walnut St.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Ham, sweet or baked potato, corn, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, Dec. 29

Goulash, corn, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, Dec. 30

Pizza, salad, fruit, milk.

Monday, Jan. 2

Closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Chili w/crackers, cinnamon roll, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Grilled chicken breast, cream gravy, baked bread dressing, vegetable, fruit, wheat roll, milk.