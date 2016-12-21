hillsboro senior center

We hope everyone is getting their Christmas shopping done, but if a last minute gift idea is needed, the senior center has meal tickets that make great stocking stuffers.

We are closed Friday, Dec. 23, and Monday, Dec. 26, for Christmas. If anyone wants an extra hot meal or frozen meal for that day, let us know.

Close to 150 people were served at the center’s Christ­mas dinner. It was a great turnout and included Meals on Wheels deliveries and pickup meals. Everyone enjoyed the sing-a-long program.

We want to thank everyone who has donated to our center. In addition to regular operating expenses, we needed to buy a new dishwasher at a cost of $6,000. Donations are much appreciated and all contributions are tax-deductible.

Meals on Wheels volunteers are needed to make deliveries to the homebound. Anyone who has a program idea or would like to present a program is invited to do so. Volunteers receive a free meal on the day they worked or on the day they presented a program.

The suggested meal donation for those age 60 and over is $3.50, and for those age 59 and under, the cost is $5.25. Please join us soon.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro.

— Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

Smothered pork cutlet, baked sweet potato, broccoli, mixed vegetables, applesauce, oatmeal cookie, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, cranberry Jell-O, salad, dessert, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Dec. 23

Closed.

Monday, Dec. 26

Closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Pork roast, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetable, spinach salad, fruit, cornbread, milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Roast turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, candied carrots, cranberry apples, pumpkin crunch, cake, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

We welcomed members of Harvest House Dec. 9. They brought Gary Mason, who had spoken to their group. Mason gave us a copy of the book he wrote about his five trips to India to work with Mother Teresa. He will be coming back to our center Jan. 11 to talk about it.

The recent issue of the North Central-Flint Hills Area Agency on Aging publication, “Keynotes,” has an article about our resident, Sue Clough, and a photo of her in uniform at bat.

The periodical was first published in 1982 and is distributed five times a year to more than 45,000 seniors, caregivers, legislative leaders and aging industry professionals. Each issue features a mix of interviews, hard news, columns, photos, and puzzles.

Emilie Rains of Bluestem PACE, which stands for Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly, gave a presentation Dec. 14. Based in McPherson, the program assists people who want to remain independent in their home as long as possible.

Center meals are $3.50 for those age 60 and over, and $5.25 for age 59 and under.

For more information about reservations or volunteering, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

Senior Center Day. Baked ham, baked sweet potato, green bean casserole, cranberry Jell-O salad, whole wheat roll, strawberry shortcake, milk.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Cream of potato soup, turkey & swiss cheese sandwich, pea salad, lime-sprinkled pears, milk.

FRIDAY, Dec. 23

Chicken enchiladas, pinto beans, tossed salad, Mandarin oranges, milk.

MONDAY, Dec. 26

Closed.

TUESDAY, Dec. 27

Pork roast, baked sweet potato, mixed vegetables, pudding w /bananas, cornbread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 28

Oven-fried chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans w/onions, Mandarin oranges w/cake, whole wheat roll, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

It’s hard to believe it’s almost the end of an­oth­er year. We had a busy birthday dinner. People came in to say hello, which was fun and a surprise.

County Extension Agent Renae Riedy was here for part two of, “Keys to Embracing Aging.” This series will lead to exercising with weights and more in the spring.

The Christmas Holiday Light Tour was Dec. 14, and it was a great turnout with 31 people attending.

The center is closed Dec. 24 and Dec. 26. Remaining activities in December include chair massages Dec. 17 and a pizza dinner with Bob Delk and the Boys Dec. 30.

Meals are $3.50 for anyone 60 and over, and $5.25 for 59 and under. For more information, or to make a meal reservation, call 620-983-2226 or stop by 106 N. Walnut St.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Dec. 21

Chicken tetrazzini, salad, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, Dec. 22

Grilled liver & onions or beef patty, mashed potatoes, gravy, vegetable, fruit, wheat roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Dec. 23

Christmas Brunch, 9:30 a.m.: Break­fast casserole, fruit, coffee cake or cinnamon roll, milk.

Monday, Dec. 26

Closed.

Tuesday, Dec. 27

Meatloaf, baked potato, vegetable, blueberry muffin, wheat bread, milk.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Ham, sweet or baked potato, corn, fruit, wheat bread, milk.