hillsboro senior center

Welcome to August. It soon will be time for kids to go back to school, start college and begin fall sports. This year is flying by.

If anyone is looking for something to do, we welcome volunteers to help at the center from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. You get your meal free on the day you help. We also are looking for a substitute cook and a substitute dishwasher; call for information.

We will have chair massages on Aug. 9, so you can call to sign up. Also from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9 we will have our ice cream social and will serve sloppy joes, chips and homemade ice cream. We will have music by Bob Delk and the Boys, so enjoy a great evening of fellowship and help support the senior center. We hope you will join us soon.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

BBQ chicken with bun, corn salad, tomato wedges, fruit fluff, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 10

Liver and onions or cook’s choice, red skin potatoes, broccoli or peas, mixed fruit cup, cookie, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 11

Taco salad with beans, fresh fruit, cinnamon puff, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Goulash, carrots, marinated tomato salad, apple crisp, garlic bread, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 15

Chef’s salad, crackers, fruit muffin, fresh fruit cup, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Country fried steak, creamed gravy, mashed potatoes, lima beans, peaches, brownie, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

The cucumbers are coming in, and must be a bumper crop.

We welcomed the Lunch Bunch Aug. 1, Marion High School classmates and friends who enjoy getting together. Harlow and Edith Warneke brought in cookies to celebrate their birthdays, hers Aug 1 and his July 1. We welcomed the five ladies from Lincolnville, another lunch bunch, Aug. 2.

We had a party provided by Bluestem PACE (Pro­gram of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly), celebrating one year of operation. Emilie Rains and co-worker called bingo and provided cupcakes and lemonade. Thelma Blosser won the drawing for the door prize.

Join us for lunch on Senior Center Day, Aug. 16.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

Country fried steak, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, brownie, whole wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 10

Porcupine meatballs, tossed salad, stewed tomatoes, jello with fruit, cake, whole wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 11

Baked ham, sweet potatoes, spinach salad with fruit, candied carrots, whole wheat roll, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

BBQ meatballs, butter beans, peas and carrots, apple cobbler, whole wheat roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 15

Herb baked chicken, pasta salad, stewed tomatoes, green beans, strawberries with peaches, whole wheat roll, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Grilled hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, tomato and onion slices, jello with fruit, milk..

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Hope you’re enjoying this beautiful weather. I know my flowers are loving it. Just makes you want to go for an early morning walk.

Mark your calendar for grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with all the trimmings and dessert from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 16. Charge is by donation. Come and enjoy visiting with many of your friends and thank-you for supporting our Peabody Senior Center.

Our birthday dinner is Wednesday, Aug. 19, with Sonja Koslowsky playing the piano. At our board meeting, the program will be given by Myrta Billings. Aug.14. On Aug. 16, physician Randolph Whitely will dine with us and give a program after. Our SCMC meeting will be held here at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18, at the Peabody Senior Center.

As always we need substitute volunteers so if you have some spare time, you are always welcome. Stop by and say “hi,” stay awhile and have a cup of coffee with us.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, birthday cake, wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 10

Hamburger vegetable soup, corn bread, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 11

Sloppy joes, baked beans, potato salad, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 14

Liver and onions or hamburger patty with onions, baked potato, carrots, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 15

Bierocks casserole, vegetable, oatmeal raisin cookie, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Smothered pork chop, mashed sweet potato or baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce, milk.