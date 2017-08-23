hillsboro senior center

The center wants to welcome Sherry King, who is our new dishwasher.

The next Show & Tell event is Friday, Aug. 25, and our birthday dinner is Monday, Aug. 28.

Another activity from 2-4 p.m. Mon­day through Friday is pool playing. If someone would like to join other men playing, please stop by.

We want to thank the Hills­boro Lion’s Club for donating its Farmers Market proceeds toward the purchase of a new refrigerator.

Our next big fundraiser is Saturday, Sept. 16, during the annual Arts & Crafts Fair. For those who can offer some of their time to work that day, please stop by and sign up.

School is back in session, and as a reminder, please watch out for children of all ages walking or riding their bicycles.

September menus are now available.

We hope others will join us for a meal, and volunteers are still needed. In fact, anyone who volunteers is entitled to lunch on us the day they worked!

We are thankful to everyone who supports our senior center in one way or another.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro, KS 67063.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Herbed pork roast, baked potato, sour cream, green beans with onions, white cake with fruit, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 24

Hamburger with bun and fixings, baked beans, marinated green beans, peaches, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 25

Beef pizza, tossed salad with dressing or tomato sticks, Jell-O with fruit, brownie, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Barbecued meatballs, beets or carrots, boiled potatoes, pineapple crumble, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 29

Baked chicken, pasta salad, sliced tomato, green beans, strawberries and bananas, bread pudding, roll, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

Spaghetti pie, peas and carrots, salad, mixed fruit, garlic bread, roll, milk.

Marion senior center

Shirley Bowers transformed her July patriotic teddy bear into an August beach bear on top of the piano, complete with sunglasses and beach umbrella.

Commodities arrived Aug. 16 with Al Ash and Bill Kaempfe helping bring them in for Sue Clough and Vickie Kaempfe to box up.

Larry and Thelma Blosser sorted through boxes of table decorations to enable Vicki Kaempfe to put appropriate items on our tables each month.

The Aulne United Method­ist Church birthday bunch came to eat with us Aug. 16. Birthdays celebrated were for Bill Scriven, Eugene Just, Archie Stenzel and Don Freuchting.

Since it was Senior Cen­ter Day, president Sue Clough conducted the business meeting.

Join us Aug. 30 when Lydia Gates will provide a program of piano music.

Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information, call 620-382-2942, or stop by 309 S. Third St., Marion, KS 66861.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Meatloaf, baked potato, marinated carrots, applesauce, cookie, whole wheat roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 24

Chicken enchilada, beans, tossed salad, mixed fruit, cake, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 25

Salmon pattie or chicken filet, mac and cheese, spinach, creamed corn, seasonal fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Beef tips with gravy, buttered noodles, vegetable blend, strawberries and bananas, whole wheat bread, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 29

Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes/gravy, blueberry cobbler, green beans, whole wheat roll, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

Mushroom hamburgers, baked potatoes, broccoli, mixed fruit cup, whole wheat roll, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

School days are here. These kids are excited to be back, see all their friends, get new clothes and backpacks and all that good stuff. Just watch out for the children walking to school, please.

Our September menus are finished and ready to be picked up. Thank you for all your support for our Senior Center. Volunteers are always welcome. We can use back-up drivers and kitchen help, so come by and discuss what you could to do.

It’s hard to believe August is almost gone—where does the time go? Don’t forget you can always order a frozen meal if you need one, as we always keep some on hand. The frozen meals are handy if you have medical procedures, shopping or just unable to fix a meal. Just give us a call, 620-983-2226.

Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information, call 620-983-222, or stop by the center at 106 N. Walnut, Peabody, KS 66866.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Hot beef sandwich, vegetable, fruit, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 24

Cream of potato soup, hamburger with bun and fixings, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 25

Spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 28

Chef salad with crackers, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 29

Chicken tetrazzini, tossed salad, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 30

Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, vegetable, fresh fruit cup, wheat bread, milk.