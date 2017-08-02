hillsboro senior center

Welcome to August. It soon will be time for kids to go back to school, start college and begin fall sports. This year is flying by.

If anyone is looking for something to do, we welcome volunteers to help at the center from 11 a.m. to 1:15 p.m. You get your meal free on the day you help. We also are looking for a substitute cook and a substitute dishwasher; call for information.

This week we will have physician Alisa Schmidt with us Aug. 3. She will speak after the noon meal. We will have chair massages on Aug. 9, so you can call to sign up. Also from 6-9 p.m. Aug. 9 we will have our ice cream social will serve sloppy joes, chips and homemade ice cream. We will have music by Bob Delk and the Boys, so enjoy a great evening of fellowship and help support the senior center. We hope you will join us soon.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes/gravy, three bean salad, apple cobbler, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 3

Orange chicken, herbed rice, oriental vegetable or peas and carrots, coleslaw, peaches, pudding, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

Grilled turkey and swiss sandwich, potato wedges, copper penny salad, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Salisbury steak, baked potato, green beans with onions, fruit cup, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 8

Riblette with bun, hashbrown casserole, tossed salad with dressing, jello with fruit, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

BBQ chicken with bun, corn salad, tomato wedges, fruit fluff, milk

Marion senior center

We celebrated National Day of the Cowboy July 20. Many people wore cowboy hats and bandannas. Cow­boy poetry readers included Connie Fisher, Sue Clough, Keith Allison, Virginia Hammond, Larry Blosser, Joan Meyer and Janet Bryant. We closed by singing “Home on the Range,” accompanied by Shirley Bowers.

We have applications to receive a senior pass to the national parks. You must be 62 years of age. Discounts vary.

We heard a presentation by Jeremy Ensey, Mike Norris and Roger Schroeder July 26 about the St. Luke Medical Clinic project.

We thanked Harlow Warreke for grilling hamburgers for us that day.

The veterans representative will be here at 10 a.m. Aug. 8. No appointment is needed.

Join us Aug. 9, when the program will be given by Harriet Bina. She will talk about Father Kapaun and the museum in Pilsen.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

Chicken fried steak, cream gravy, mashed potatoes, green beans and onions, peaches, blueberry streusel cobbler, whole wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 3

Chef’s salad, crackers, fruit muffin, summer fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

Swiss steak, red skin potatoes, creamed peas, lettuce salad, pears, whole wheat roll, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, mixed vegetables, seasonal fruit, whole wheat roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 8

Turkey tetrazzini, peas, carrot and raisin salad, lime-sprinkled pears, whole wheat roll, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

Country fried steak, scalloped potatoes, mixed vegetables, peaches, brownie, whole wheat roll, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

OK, where did July go? It just seems like it was July 4. School will be starting before we know it.

We had an informative business meeting July 25. Thanks to all your phone calls, letters, emails and personal contacts, funding for the Senior Care Act was restored. The Kansas Legis­lature voted to restore this funding for 2018 and 2019. Gov. Sam Brownback signed the budget bill June 25. Thanks to our legislators who have represented us in Topeka and restored the much-needed funding.

Myrta Billings will be at our center Wednesday, Aug. 2, to help us understand and use the ideas she has for planning healthy meals. Grief Sharing is from 3-4:30 p.m., Aug. 8, and led by Pastor Rick Schrag. Anyone can attend. Our birthday dinner will be on Aug. 9 and Myrta Billings will continue her program on nutrition.

The board meeting for our center will be Aug. 14. Dinner with physician Randolph Whitely is Aug. 16. We will host the SCMC meeting 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18 here at our center.

Don’t forget our fundraiser from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16. You are invited to join us for grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with all the trimmings.

We have started a list for donated items, so if you wish to be a part of the fundraiser, sign up. No charge for the meal as it is a freewill donation.

Thank you for your continuing support. Can’t wait to see you. (P.S. Happy Birthday to Bob Delk and many thanks for all the joy you and the Boys have given us.)

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2

Lasagna, tossed salad, garlic bread, fruit, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 3

Tater tot casserole, vegetable, blueberry muffin, wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 4

BBQ chicken with bun, coleslaw, baked beans, fruit, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 7

Egg/sausage/hash brown bake, mixed vegetables, wheat bread, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 8

Mexican casserole, corn, blueberry muffin, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 9

Baked chicken, mashed potatoes with gravy, green beans, fruit, birthday cake, wheat roll, milk.