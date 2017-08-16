hillsboro senior center

The ice cream social was well received. Because of your support, we had a great turnout. We thank all the volunteers who helped our board members, and for all the donated pies. We are blessed with great people. We also thank our board members for all they do to keep our center going.

Our business meeting is during the noon meal Aug. 15; on Aug. 17 we will have sing-a-long after the noon meal.

We still need volunteers. Call 947-2304 for more information; you get a free meal the day you help. We are also looking for people to present programs at the center after the noon meals. We enjoy music, people who have been on trips or do interesting crafts and hobbies—just let us know.

We thank everyone for supporting our center.

—Brenda Moss, director

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Country fried steak, creamed gravy, mashed potatoes, lima beans, peaches, brownie, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 17

Breaded chicken tenders, sauteed zucchini and squash, pickled beets, cinnamon baked apples, cookie, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Swiss steak, red skin potatoes, peas, mandarin oranges and pineapple, roll, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 21

Oven fried chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, fresh fruit, roll, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 22

Turkey tetrazzini, peas, carrot and raisin salad, lime-sprinkled pears, garlic bread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Herbed pork roast, baked potato, sour cream, green beans with onions, white cake with fruit, milk.

Marion senior center

We are enjoying the bumper crop of cucumbers and the occasional tomatoes brought in for us to share.

Shirley Bowers brought in some flowers that were unfamiliar to some of us. They are cleomes and have little hanging seed pods.

We observed National Watermelon Day on Aug. 3 because we had watermelon to eat. Lucille Bitner brought in some appropriate trivia to share.

Put flu shots on your calendar for Oct. 10. The county health department people will be here from 1-2:30 p.m.

We talked about the Kansas Humanities’ “Ebb and Flow” series of events in 2017-18. Marion is included in its booklet, with information about Chingawassa Springs. Marion City Library will host an exhibit Feb. 24 through March 24, 2018.

Harriet Bina gave a presentation on Father Kapaun on Aug. 9. She is informed and passionate about his life and the museum in Pilsen.

Join us Aug. 23 when Tristen Cope, new county extension agent, will give the program.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Grilled hamburgers, potato salad, baked beans, tomato and onion slices, jello with fruit, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 17

Spaghetti pie, peas and carrots, marinated tomatoes, mixed fruit, garlic bread, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Chicken pot pie, apple cabbage salad, peaches, ice cream and cookies, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 21

Tater tot casserole, broccoli, cucumber and onions, angel food cake with fruit, whole wheat bread, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 22

Beef patty with onion, tossed salad, lightly-seasoned pasta, green beans, jello with fruit, whole wheat bread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Meatloaf, baked potato, marinated carrots, applesauce, applesauce cookie, whole wheat roll, milk

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Mark your calendar for grilled hamburgers and hot dogs with all the trimmings and dessert from 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 16. Charge is by donation. Come and enjoy visiting with many of your friends and thank-you for supporting our Peabody Senior Center.

On Aug. 16, physician Randolph Whitely will dine with us and give a program after. Our SCMC meeting will be held at 9:30 a.m. Aug. 18, at the Peabody Senior Center.

Our birthday dinner is Wednesday, Aug. 19, with Sonja Koslowsky playing the piano.

As always we need substitute volunteers, so if you have some spare time, you are always welcome. Stop by and say “hi,” stay awhile and have a cup of coffee with us.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 16

Smothered pork chop, mashed sweet potato or baked potato, green beans, cinnamon applesauce, milk.

THURSDAY, Aug. 17

Chicken enchilada casserole, pinto beans, blueberry muffin, milk.

FRIDAY, Aug. 18

Ham and scalloped potatoes, vegetable, dessert, wheat roll, milk.

MONDAY, Aug. 21

Smothered chicken breast with cream gravy, baked bread dressing, vegetable, wheat roll, fruit, milk.

TUESDAY, Aug. 22

Meat loaf, baked potato, green beans, wheat bread, milk, blueberry muffin.

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 23

Hot beef sandwich, vegetable, fruit, milk.