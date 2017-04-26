hillsboro senior center

Volunteer Week continues and it’s during a time when those who can help are greatly needed.

Another need is for programs. If someone wants to present a program, let us know. Whether volunteering or offering a program, we want people to know they are appreciated and will receive a meal free of charge the day they help. A substitute head cook is also a need. For more information on any of the positions, please call or stop by the center.

For those who haven’t been to the center, or for others who haven’t been here in a long time, please stop by and see us.

Meals are $3.50 for anyone age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information, call 620-947-2304, or stop by 212 N. Main St., Hillsboro.

— Brenda Moss, director

Wednesday, April 26

Pork cutlet, sweet potato casserole, mixed vegetables, applesauce, oatmeal cake, roll, milk.

THURSDAY, April 27

Chicken-fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, pineapple tidbits, roll, milk.

FRIDAY, April 28

Baked fish or beef patty, oven-roasted potatoes, mixed vegetables, rosy pears, roll, milk.

No May Menus available

Marion senior center

We continue to help people celebrate their birthdays. They often bring treats. Lynne Watts celebrated April 14 and Shirley Moore belatedly observed her birthday April 18.

We had an efficient crew to unload and box up government commodities on April 19. They were Vickie and Bill Kaempfe, Al Ash, Gene Winkler, Sue Clough, Roger Steward, Kathi Beeton, Andy Ash, and Gary and Lila Un­ruh.

Senior Cen­ter Day was on April 19 with Sue Clough con­ducting the business meet­ing. Irene Richmond asked that her reserved parking space be used now by Jean Bailey.

Harlow Warneke grilled hamburgers for us that day, and Shirley Moore brought in her first iris.

Our program on April 19 was given by Denise Greene, director of the Better Busi­ness Bureau. She talked about their services and also about the many scams to be aware of.

We are hoping someone has a freezer to donate. Call us if you can.

Come join us May 3 for a musical program by Charles Good and Robin Carr of Lincolnville.

Meals are $3.50 for those age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger.

For more information or to make a meal reservations, call 620-382-2942 or stop by 309 S. Third St.

— Janet Bryant, director

WEDNESDAY, April 26

Volunteer Recognition: Pork cutlet, mashed potatoes, gravy, green & wax beans, apple cobbler, whole wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, April 27

Chicken rice casserole, peas & carrots, tossed salad, fresh fruit, brownie, whole wheat bread, milk.

FRIDAY, April 28

Ham sandwich, potato salad, copper penny salad, mixed fruit cup, milk.

MONDAY, May 1

Riblet, bun, scalloped potatoes, zucchini, stewed tomatoes, pineapple, milk.

TUESDAY, May 2

Swiss steak, garden blend rice, green beans w/onions, tossed salad, fruit cup, whole wheat bread, milk.

WEDNESDAY, May 3

Barbecued chicken, potato wedges, corn O’Brien, vegetables, vanilla pudding, banana, whole wheat bread, milk.

PEABODY SENIOR CENTER

Volunteer week continues through Saturday, April 29. The recognition for volunteers started April 23, and we hope everyone will express thanks to the volunteers they know. Not only do they do a service at the senior centers, but they pop up everywhere.

Volunteers are the backbone of our community.

A volunteer luncheon is planned at the Peabody Senior Center on Wednesday, April 26. We are serving Swiss steak and all the trimmings. Hope others will join us for a meal and a chat.

LaKeasha Green from the North Central-Flint Hills Area Aging on Aging was a guest April 15. She also at­tended the board meeting. She said there’s a lot going on and that we all need to let our voices be heard on funding, in particular.

This week we are having chair massages by Shirley Davis on Thursday, April 27, and Monday is May 1 (May Day).

Randolph White­ly, a local doctor, gave a program on flu shots, tetanus shots, pneumonia shots and more last week. May menus are available. Please stop by and check us out. We like to meet a little early, visit and enjoy a cup of coffee, glass of tea, even juice.

Meals are $3.50 for age 60 and older, and $5.25 for age 59 and younger. For more information call 620-983-2226. And, for those who can’t come in, call and we will deliver.

— Lou Ann Bowlin,

site manager

Wednesday, April 26

Volunteer Luncheon: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, green beans, blueberry muffin, wheat bread, milk.

THURSDAY, April 27

Mexican casserole, corn, fruit, milk.

FRIDAY, April 28

Goulash, tossed salad, fruit, wheat bread, milk.

MONDAY, May 1

May Day: Egg, sausage, hashbrown bake, mixed vegetables, fruit, milk

TUESDAY, May 2

Spaghetti w/meat sauce, tossed salad w/dressing, garlic bread, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, May 3

Ham & scalloped potatoes, vegetable, fruit, wheat bread, milk.