Harms, Minihan plan May vows
The bride-to-be is a 2012 graduate of Marion High School and a May 2016 graduate of Kansas State University with a bachelor of science degree in Family Studies and Human Services. She now works as an agribusiness development coordinator at the Kansas Department of Agriculture in Manhattan.
The future groom graduated from Rock Creek High School in 2011 and is a May 2015 graduate of KSU with a bachelor of science degree in animal sciences and industry. He is the herd manager for Harms Plainview Ranch in Lincolnville.
The couple will be married in Wamego on May 6.