Wright, Harvey plan

September wedding

Teresa Wright and Brett Harvey, both of Hillsboro, announce their engagement and approaching marriage.

The bride-to-be is a graduate of Hillsboro High School. She is a volunteer at the Et Cetera Shop in Hillsboro.

Her parents are Donald K. Wright Jr. and Sheryl Lynn Wright, both of Hillsboro.

The groom-elect is a graduate of USD 206-Remington High School, between Whitewater and Potwin.

His parents are the late Franklin Lee Harvey and Carol Patricia Prewit of Ponca City, Okla.

The couple plan to wed at 2 p.m. Sept. 18 at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church, 300 Prairie Pointe, with pastor Jeremy Matlock officiating.