Michelle Keener and Tyrell Goossen

Couple to wed

June 10 in Newton

David and Kris Keener of Mitchell, Neb., and Tim and Cherie Goossen of Hillsboro, announcement the engagement and upcoming marriage of their children, Michelle Lyn Keener and Tyrell Wayne Goossen.

The bride-to-be graduated from Mitchell (Neb.) High School in 2012 and earned a bachelor of science in agriculture education from Kansas State University in 2016. She is an ag education instructor at USD 313 in Buhler.

The groom-to-be graduated from Hillsboro High School in 2008 and earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science and business at K-State in 2012. He is an ag loan officer at Citizens Bank of Kansas in Kingman.

The wedding is planned for June 10 in Newton.