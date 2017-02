Ron and Brenda Bartel and Wendell and Shelley Loewen, all of Hillsboro, announce the engagement of their children, Andrea Bartel and Taylor Loewen.

Graduates of Hills­boro High School, Andrea is employed at TeaElla Bou­tique in Olathe, and Taylor, a 2014 graduate of Tabor College, is employed by the Lenexa Baptist Church in Lenexa.

The couple are planning a May 13 wedding at the Lenexa Baptist Church.