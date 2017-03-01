• SHARON L. (KLASSEN) LONARD, 67, an elementary teacher of Topeka and formerly of Hillsboro, died Feb. 22.

The service was Feb. 27 at Central Church of Christ, Topeka.

She was born Oct. 20, 1949, to Arthur and Druscilla (Parrish) Klassen, at Hills­boro. On May 22, 1971, she was married to Tom E. Lonard, who survives.

Additional survivors include sons Steve (Lori) Lonard and Ryan (Steph­anie) Lonard; her parents; sisters Carolyn Jost, Dana Riling and Kim Klassen and five grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Tallgrass Christian Camp or the American Cancer Society.

Online messages may be sent to the family via Dove­Cremation.com.

• MELBA JEAN MCMANNIS, 86, a homemaker of Can­ton, died Feb. 23 at Mc­Pher­­son Hospital.

The graveside service was 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at Canton Township Ceme­tery. Fellowship with family and friends followed the graveside service.

She was born Dec. 1, 1930, to Ansel and Lily (Kitlen) Stewart in Stafford County. On June 12, 1948, she was married to Charles E. McMannis, who predeceased her Aug. 7, 2005.

Survivors include sons David K. (Tonya) and Jeffery D. (Christine), both of Can­ton; daughters Jeanne (Dwight) Decker and Cathy (Ralph) Vogts, both of Can­ton; brother Gary Stewart of Sugar City, Colo.; eight grand­children and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Canton EMS or Can­ton Fire Department, and sent in care of Olson’s Mortuary 139 N. Main, P.O. Box 355, Canton, KS 67428.

• RONALD POST, 81, of Marion, owner and operator of Post Enterprises, died Feb. 18 at Wichita.

The service was Feb. 23 at Valley United Methodist Church, Marion. Burial was at Marion Cemetery.

He was born Jan. 12, 1936, to Cecil and Emily (Morgan) Post at Neodesha. On March 22, 1958, he was married to Anita Kline, who survives.

Additional survivors include daughters Kelly Wells of Plano, Texas, Kerri Trower of Wichita and Krista Post of The Colony, Texas; six grandchildren; brother Blair Post of Grape­vine, Texas, and nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society or the church and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861.