• EILEEN BAERG, 65, former Hillsboro resident and tour business operator, died Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The service was Feb. 21 at Emmanuel Foursquare Church in Salina.

She was born Sept. 24, 1951, to Peter and Anne Sawatsky at Killarney, Manitoba, Canada. In 1971 she was married to Sam Baerg, who survives.

She also is survived by son Lucas (Karol) Baerg of San Clemente, Calif., daughters Corrie (Matt) Davis and Angelee (Jon) King of McKinney, Texas; nine grandchildren; parents and sisters Adrienne (Dave) Kroe­ker and Myrna-lynn (Irv) Hildebrand.

Memorials may be made to Salina Shares, a non-profit organization that she served on as board president.

Donations may be mailed to Salina Shares, P.O. Box 1474, Salina, KS 67402.

• ELIZABETH ELLEN (CHILDS) CRAWFORD, 97, a homemaker of Cottonwood Falls, died Feb. 15 at Chase County Care & Rehabilita­tion in Cottonwood Falls.

A celebration of life service was Feb. 18 at the Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home in Cottonwood Falls. Burial followed in Prairie Grove Cemetery.

She was born March 7, 1919, to Chauncey and Pearl (Green) Childs in Elmdale. On March 7, 1919, she was married to Carson Crawford, who predeceased her on Jan. 26, 2009.

She is survived by two sons, Michael C. (Arlene) Crawford of Topeka and Mark L. (Marianna) Crawford of Moundridge; daughter Deborah K.E. Crawford of Colorado Springs, Colo.; sister Helen Dull of Cottonwood Falls; sister-in-law Ruth Childs of Cottonwood Falls; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to Newman Regional Health Foundation may be sent in care of Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, P.O. Box 220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.

• eulalia flaming, 83, a secretary at Jim’s Plumbing, died Feb. 16, at Salem Home, Hillsboro.

The service was Feb. 21 at First Menno­nite Church, Hillsboro, with pastor Susan Jantzen officiating.

Burial was Tues­day at Haven of Rest Ceme­tery, Hillsboro.

She was born March 1, 1933, to John L.W. and Marie (Ewert) Regier at Hillsboro. On May 4, 1952, she was married to Jim W. Flaming, who predeceased her on Feb. 1.

Survivors include sons Stanley Flaming of Newton and William Flaming of Hillsboro; daughters Virginia Flaming of Newton, Shirley Esau of McPherson, Susan Flaming of Salina, Vivian (Randall) Picking of Salina and Cheryl (Kevin) Brandt of Hillsboro; eight grandchildren and one great-grandchild; sister-in-law Marion Regier of Newton.

Memorials may be made to Rescare of Newton and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hills­boro, KS 67063.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: jostfuneralhome.com.

• LAVEL A. HEIT­SCHMIDT, 83, the first female president of USD 328 school board and Ellsworth County Com­mis­sion and a long-time resident of Holyrood, died Feb. 16, at Via Christi Hospital in Man­hattan.

She was born Feb. 27, 1933, to Her­man and Clara (Mehl) Russell at Frederick. On Aug. 19, 1951, she was married to Bobby Heit­schmidt, who predeceased her in 2002.

Survivors include children Donnetta (Mark) Suchon of Seabrook, Texas, Todd (Rae) Heitschmidt of Marion and Tony (Robyn) Heitschmidt of Bushton; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The service was Monday at Peter Lutheran Church, Holyrood. Burial was at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church and sent in care of Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth was in charge of all arrangements.

• RONALD “RON” E. POST, 81, and formerly of Marion and Peabody, died Feb. 18, at Neodesha. He owned his own manufacturing company, Post Enterprises.

The service is at 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at Valley United Methodist Church.

Burial will be at the Marion Cemetery.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Feb. 22 at Valley United Methodist Church, Marion.

He was born Jan. 12, 1936, to H.C. (Cecil) II and Emily (Morgan) Post at Neodesha. In March of 1958, he was married to Anita J. Kline, who survives.

Other survivors include daughters Kelly Wells of Plano, Texas, Kerri (Russel) Trower of Wichita and Krista (James) Post of The Colony, Texas; six grandchildren; one great-grandson and a great-granddaughter.

Memorials may be sent to the Kansas Humane Society or United Valley United Methodist Church and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm St., Marion, KS 66861.

• MARY ANN WIEBE, 80, a farm wife and mother, died Feb. 16 at her home in White­water.

The service was Feb. 20, at Grace Hill Mennonite Church, Whitewater, with pastor Weldon Martens officiating.

Burial was at Grace Hill Mennonite Church Ceme­tery.

She was born Feb. 12, 1937, to Henry I. and Anna (Schmidt) Goertz at New­ton. On Oct. 16, 1959, she was married to Willard J. Wiebe, who survives.

Other survivors include daughter Teresa and husband James Martin of Dorrance; son Christopher and wife Catina Wiebe of Whitewater and four grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Mennonite Central Committee, and sent in care of Lamb Funeral Home, 120 N. Main St., White­water, KS 67154.

Online condolences may sent to the family via: zeinerfuneralhomes.com.