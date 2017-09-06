• frieda birkle, 95, of Hillsboro, died Aug. 31 at Salem Home.

The service was Sept. 5 at First Mennonite Church, Hills­boro with pastor Susan Jantzen officiating.

Burial was at Lehigh Men­no­­nite Cemetery.

She was born Jan. 19, 1922, to George and Hattie (Guhr) Martens at Lehigh. On Dec. 13, 1941, she was married to Jake Birkle, who predeceased her in 1984.

Survivors include daughters Betty Medley and Rich Schlehuber of Hillsboro, Barbara and Richard Ollek of Wichita and Patty and Tom Mitchell of Punta Gorda, Fla.; seven grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 16 great-great-

grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to First Mennonite Church or Salem Home, and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome

.com.

• mary ann biehler, 80, of McPherson, a retired contract manufacturing analyst at Abbott Labs, died Aug. 29 at McPherson Hospital.

The service is at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, McPherson, with Father Hien Nguyen officiating.

A graveside service is at 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at St. John Nepo­mu­cene Cemetery, Pilsen.

She was born March 5, 1937, to Irene Mary (Belton) and Harry R. Miller at Durham. On May 18, 1957, she was married to Duane William Biehler.*

Survivors include sons Timothy D. and wife Karen Biehler of Herington, Ste­ven G. and wife Cindy Biehler of Herington, Brad­ley A. and wife Elizabeth Biehler of Towanda, Christopher W. and wife Rhonda Biehler of McPherson and Ronald H. and wife Glenna Biehler of Erie, Colo.; siblings Dennis and wife Betty Miller of Der­by, Harriet and husband Laverne Bina of Marion, Douglas and wife Terry Miller of Bonner Springs and Sandra “Sonnie” Miller, of Wichita; 12 grandchildren, six step-grandchildren; eight great grand­­children; 15 step-great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Memorials may be made to the Fuse Foundation, Father Kapaun Guild or St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and sent in care of Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 W. Euclid St., McPherson, KS 67460.

Jesse Alan Branson

A memorial service is at 3 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Marion County Lake Hall, 1 Office Dr., Marion, with pastor Jeff Lee of Aulne United Methodist Church officiating.

The family requests those attending to dress casually, bring lawn chairs and marshmallow sticks for a campfire following the service.

He was born Sept. 28, 1981, in Emporia to Rick and Khrista Branson, who survive.

Other survivors include son Gage Branson; mother of his child Jennifer Wyss; brother Jack and wife Hannah Branson of Marion; four nieces and aunts, un­cles and cousins.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of the Prairie, P.O. Box 1298, Dodge City, KS 67801, or Ashland Health Center, 709 Oak, Ashland, KS 67831.

Myatt-Ashland Funeral Home of Ashland was in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: schillingfhg.com.

• lewis pettross, 77, a retired U.S. Navy veteran, died July 31 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro.

The service was Aug. 5 at Hillsboro United Metho­dist Church, Hillsboro, with pastor Morita Truman officiating.

Burial was at Springfield Cemetery in rural Hillsboro.

He was born April 10, 1940, to Lewis and Ruth (Bon­ner) Pettross at Bowling Green, Ky. On July 12, 1975, he was married to Karin Berlin, who survives.

Other survivors include daughter Tina (Aron) Jack­son of rural Goessel; bro­th­er Ronnie Pettross; sister Shirley Davis and three grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made to the family via: jostfuneralhome.com.

• sylvia ruth kroeker unger, 63, a retired secretary and member of Hills­boro Mennonite Brethren Church, died Sept. 1 at her home in Greer, S.C.

The service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Wood Mortuary, 300 W. Poinsett St., Greer, S.C., with pastor Marty Martin officiating.

Burial is at Mountain View Cemetery, Greer.

A native of St. Catha­rines, Ontario, Cana­da, she was the daughter of John D. and Esther Reimer Kroeker.

Survivors include husband Eddie David Unger; sons David John Unger, Michael Dean Unger, (Hillary), Andrew Scott Un­ger and Matthew James (Erika) Unger; brother Raymond (Esther) Kroeker; sisters Laverna (Jack) Braun and Eileen (Dean) Hiebert and three grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made sent to the family via: thewoodmortuary.com.