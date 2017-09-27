• ALICE M. FUNK, 92, of Buhler and formerly at Oma­ha, Neb., died Sept. 21.

She was born April 23, 1925, to Adolph and Anna (Enns) Funk.

Survivors include brothers LaVern (Joyce) Funk of Hillsboro, Arlie Funk of Newton and sister Vi (John) Schultz of Buhler.

A graveside service was Monday, Sept. 25, at Hills­boro Mennonite Breth­ren Cemetery on East D St.

Memorials may be made to Sunshine Meadows or Mennonite Brethren Mission and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via jostfuneralhome.com.

• KATHY ANNE NYSTROM, 34, of Burns, died Sept. 21 at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita.

A celebration of life service is at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Burns United Methodist Church in Burns. Family received guests from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept 26, at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

She was born Nov. 11, 1982, to Terry E. and Patricia (Stewart) Nystrom in Burns.

Survivors include her parents of Marion; brothers Terry E. and Patricia Nystrom of Marion and Terry L. and Pamela Nystrom of Central Square, New York; sisters Tina and Tom Spencer of Peabody and Amy and Marcus Meerian of Topeka; two nieces and six nephews.

Memorials have been established with Burns United Methodist Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, Kansas 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.

• ROBERTTA SUE SECHLER, 58, a pipeline surveyor and nurse aid of McPherson, died Sept. 14 at Salina Regional Medical Center in Salina.

A time of remembrance and opportunity to visit with family will be from 1-6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 at the V.F.W. Post 2715, 120 S. Taft St. in McPherson.

She was born Nov. 15, 1958, to Edna (Lamer) and Donald Raymond “Chuck” Milleson. On Sept. 5, 1989, she was married to Mike A Sechler.

Survivors include son Dylan Sechler and wife Morgan of McPherson, mother Edna Milleson of McPherson; brothers Michael Milleson and wife Martha of Leavenworth and Brent Milleson and wife Nyla of Haymarket, Va; ex-husband Mike Sechler of Hillsboro; a granddaughter; and nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Robertta Sechler Memorial Fund, sent in care of Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 W. Euclid St., McPherson, KS 67460.