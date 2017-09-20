• DOROTHY LOUISE (RHODES) DELK, 83, a retired career nurse from Hillsboro, died Sept. 11.

Visitation was from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 at Petersen Funeral Home, The family gathered from noon to 1:30 p.m. Friday at Petersen Funeral Home. A graveside committal service followed at 2 p.m. at Maize Park Cemetery on 53rd Street in Maize.

She was born Feb. 4, 1934, to Oren and Betty Blevins in De-Graff. She was married to John W. Rhodes from 1952 to 1996. Their children are John D. Rhodes, Allan Rhodes, Linda Pickering, Fred Rhodes, Twila Carter, and Cheryl Tyink.

She was married to Bob Delk from 2000 to 2017 and resided in Hillsboro. This union brought three daughters and one son to the extended family: Donna Dalke, Barbara Koontz, Shirley Delk and Robbie Delk.

Together, these unions brought many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren into both families.

In lieu of flowers, memorials for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital can be sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114.

• WILLIAM S. GEE, 82, U.S. Navy veteran and USD 418 bus driver, formerly of McPherson, died Sept. 12 at Kansas Soldiers Home in Ft. Dodge.

A private family inurnment will be in the Canton Township Cemetery and an honorary burial at sea will be provided by the U.S. Navy.

He was born Oct. 2, 1934, in rural Canton to Ollie and Mary Louise (Wining) Gee.

Survivors include sister Joyce A. Preston of Marquette, nieces and nephews.

Olson’s Mortuary of Canton is in charge of arrangements.

• NORMA VOTH MARTINEZ, 93, a registered nurse of Goessel, and formerly of Aurora, Ill., and Payson, Ariz., died on June 15 at the Bethesda Home in Goessel.



Memorial services will be at 10 a.m. Friday Sept. 29 at Tabor Mennonite Church at 891 Chisholm Trail, Newton.

She was born on Aug. 9, 1924, to Henry F. and Elizabeth (Schmidt) Voth of Goessel. She was married to Roland Martinez in 1999, who predeceased her.

She is survived by daughters Kristin Mosier (Kevin Wheeler) of Payson, Ariz., and Marcia D’Arcy (Dan) and granddaughter Elizabeth of Colonia, N.J.; sister Lila Harris of rural Newton; brother Ernie (Rose) of Buffalo Mills, Pa.; and sister-in-law Rosie Voth of Hesston.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a favorite charity.

Arrangements are by Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, Newton.

• KATHRYN ANNE PHYFER, 71, a physician, died Sept. 14 at her home in Marion.

A memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.

She was born July 30, 1946, at New Albany, Miss., to Paul and Jamie Daniel Phyfer.

Survivors include best friend Tina McClelallan of Hooker, Okla.; brothers David Phyfer of Geneva, Ill., Jay Phyfer of Bristol, Va., Jon Lindenberg of Duluth, Minn., James Lindenberg of New York City, N.Y., Ronald Lindenberg of Chicago, Ill., and former sister-in-law Andria Phyfer of Arizona.