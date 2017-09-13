• ALFRED LAWRENCE BENEKE, 83, a Lincolnville farmer until his death, and retired heavy equipment operator at Ft. Riley, died Sept. 6 at Salem Home in Hillsboro.

The service was Sept. 9, at St. John’s Lu­ther­an Church, 220 W. Sixth St., Lincolnville. Burial was at Lincoln­ville Cemetery.

He was born Feb. 9, 1934, to Fred and Clara (Riffel) Beneke at home in Lincolnville. On Jan 20, 1957, he was married to his childhood sweetheart, Berneda Joyce Lehman.

He later was married in April 1988 to Donna Jean Adams Peterson, who survives.

Other survivors include children Melony Beneke, Mike (Cindy) Beneke, Kath­ryn, Lois, Beth (Mike) Dillon and Allen (Molly) Beneke; stepchildren Daine (Kath­leen) Peterson, Curtis (Marcy) Peterson, and Troy (Cristina) Peterson; 26 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and three great-grandchildren on the way.

Memorials may be made to Marion County EMS or St. John Lutheran Church, Lincolnville, and may be sent in care of Zeiner Fu­ner­al Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion Kansas 66861.

Zeiner Funeral Home was in charge of all arrangements.

• KYLE H. COLBURN, 24, of Canton, student at NCK Technical College in Hays and former employee of The Bradbury Co. in Mound-ridge, died Sept. 10 in rural Hays from injuries sustained in a vehicle accident.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Canton. Inter- ment will be in the church cemetery.

Friends may call from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Olson’s Mortuary in Canton.

He was born July 1993, in Newton to Charles R. and Julee (Jorgensen) Colburn.

Survivors include his parents of Canton, sister Katie (Jason) Cessna of Moundridge, paternal grandparents Robert and Betty Colburn of Canton; maternal grandfather Harvey Jorgensen of Lexington, Neb., and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Memorials have been established with the Canton Fire Department or NCK Tech College, Hays campus welding scholarship in his name, in care of Olson’s Mortuary, 139 N. Main, Canton, KS 67428.

• MARY ANN HOFFNER, 78, died Sept. 7 at Salem Home in Hillsboro.

The service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Hills­boro Mennonite Brethren Church, 300 Prairie Pointe, Hillsboro. Burial is at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery.

She was born March 16, 1939, to Jesse Lee and Ollie Ann (Logue) Julius at St. Elmo, Ill.

Survivors include son James (Mischelle) Dush of Hillsboro; daughters Wanda Dush of Hillsboro, Terri (Gary) Penner of rural Hills­boro and Dee (Brad) Pen­n­ing­ton of McPherson; broth­er Harry Julius of Illinois; seven grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Memorials to Kindred Hospice may be sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: jostfuneralhome.com.

• CODY PANKRATZ, 31, died Sept. 10 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

The service is at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 13, at Hills­boro Mennonite Brethren Church, 300 Prairie Pointe, Hillsboro, with pastor Brian Allen officiating.

He was born Feb. 23, 1986, to Jerel and Serena (Stum) Pankratz at Hillsboro.

Survivors include his father and mother; sisters Paula (Kurt) Schwarz of LaCygne, Heather (Jeff) Madison of Ft. Scott, Alec McGinn of Wichita and Riley McGinn of Sedgwick; grandparents Allen Pank­ratz of Hillsboro and Sandra Stum of Towner, Colo.; and three nephews and one neph­ew.

Memorials may be made to the local 4-H Council, and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hills­boro, KS 67063.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: jostfuneralhome.com.

• LEONARD F. SMITH, 84, KDOT worker of Marion, died Sept. 10 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15 at Aulne United Methodist Church. Following the service, burial with military rites will be at Lincolnville Cemetery in Lincolnville.

Visitation will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Thursday at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion.

He was born May 7, 1933, in Antelope to Merle and Emma (Sampson) Smith. In 1959, he was married to Eva R. (Robinson) Smith, who survives.

Other survivors include sons Robert Smith of Pratt, Daryl (Brenda) of Marion and Donald (Susan) of Silver Lake; daughters Tamara (Kevin) Jones of Ottawa and Suzanne (Randy) Kunc; sister Loretta Keazer of Marion; 12 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Aulne Methodist Church, St. Luke Living Center or Good Shepherd Hospice and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861.