• BETTY BERNHARDT, 96, a school teacher, died Sept. 29 at Salem Home in Hillsboro.

The service was Oct. 3 at Zion Lutheran Church in pastor John Werner. Burial was at Zion Lutheran Ceme­tery, Hillsboro.

She was born May 6, 1921, to Albert and Elizabeth (Hiebert) Vogt at Elyria. Her husband, Alvin Bernhardt, died in 1975.

Survivors include son Kenneth Bernhardt of St. Petersburg, Fla., and one granddaughter.

Memorials may be made to Zion Lutheran Church and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: jostfuneralhome.com.

• DELANO F. O’DELL, 83, died Oct. 1 at St. Luke Living Center, Marion.

A graveside service is at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Hillcrest Cemetery at Florence.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m., Thursday, at Zeiner Funeral Homer, 205 Elm, Marion.

He was born Aug. 4, 1934, to Orvis and Thelma Barlow O’Dell at Garden City. On June 5, 1955, he was married to Barbara Harbison, who predeceased him in 2015.

Survivors include son Michael of Marion; daughter Dianne (Don) Burnett of Marion; brother Delvin O’Dell of Peabody; sister Dee Nuessen of El Dorado; two grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, and sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home.

• DORA JUSTINE (HAR­DER) VOTH, 96, of Newton, died Sept. 27 at Parkside Homes in Hillsboro.

A graveside service is at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 6, at Greenwood Cemetery in Newton with a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. at the First Mennonite Church, Newton.

She was born April 11, 1921, to Helen (Richert) and Henry H. Harder at Newton. On May 16, 1947, she was married to Herman R. Voth, who predeceased her.

Survivors include sons James (Barbara) Voth of Henderson, Neb., and Thomas (Pamela) Voth of Hillsboro; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Newton Public Library or Good Shepherd Hospice and sent in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 214 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114.