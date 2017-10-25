• LEORA (LEE) MCFARLANE, former secretary, died Oct. 9 in Texas.

A graveside service for Leora and husband K.C. McFarlane, who died in 2011, will be 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at Haven of Rest Cemetery in Hillsboro.

Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com. Jost Funeral Home of Hillsboro is in charge of arrangements.

• DARLENE SCHMIDT, 82, of Hillsboro, died Oct. 17 at Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita.

A celebration of life service was 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 21 at Hillsboro Menno­nite Brethren Church with pastor Loyal Martin officiating. Interment preceded the service at the Hillsboro MB Church cemetery.

She was born March 27, 1935, to Herman and Kath­ryn (Hildebrand) Klaassen in Hutchinson. On Oct. 4, 1953, she was married to Malvin Schmidt, who survives.

Other survivors include children Jerry Schmidt of Salina, Leroy Schmidt of McPherson, Kelly (Jean) Schmidt of Friday Harbor, Wash., and Malvina Schmidt of Tulsa, Okla.; brother Dale Klaassen; sisters Joyce Graber and Ima Elwell; five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Hillsboro M.B. Church in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at jostfuneralhome.com.

• MICKEY W. “MICK” SUMMERVILL, 76, longtime farmer from Marion, died Oct. 16 at his home.

The memorial service was Oct. 20 at Marion Chris­tian Church with pastor Carl Helm officiating. Burial was in Marion Cemetery.

He was born Aug. 15, 1941, to Wesley and Mildred (Bredemeier) Summervill in Hillsboro. On June 14, 1964, he was married to Majorie “Marge” Gardner, who survivors.

Other survivors include children Robin (Craig) Totten of Gresham, Ore., Tim (Amy) Summer­vill of Marion and Kay Lynn (Nathan) Meade of Manhat­tan; a brother, John (Barbara) Summerville of Hutchinson; a sister, Sue (Dennis) Navarat of Burbank, S.D.; a sister-in-law, Val Summervill of Arvada, Colo.; and eight grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to Marion Christian Church and Good Shepherd Hospice in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm St./P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS.

• RONALD FRANCIS THOMPSON, 78, welder and former member of the National Guard, of Hillsboro, died on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Hillsboro Community Hospital.

A memorial service was 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 23, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Marion.

He was born July 30, 1939, to Jesse Woodrow LeRoy and Grace Mildred Mitchell Thompson in Goodman, Mo. In 1959, he was married to Colleen Kay Tomlinson, and they divorced. In 1984, he was married to Patricia Joan Holt. They also were divorced.

Survivors include daughters Vickie C. (Vincent) Schroeder of Marion and Gale M. Walker of Homer, Alaska; stepdaughter Suzanne Gardenhire of St. Louis, Mo.; brothers Wesley L. (Joy) Thompson and Steven L. (Michael) Thompson, both of Alvin, Texas; sisters Rose Mary (Kenneth) Lamson of Goodrich, Texas, and Georgia Kay Gillean of Dalton, Ga.; four grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grand- children; and two step-great-grandchildren.

Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.robertsblue.com.