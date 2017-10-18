• DELORA KAUFMAN, 61, died Oct. 14 at Hospice House of Reno County.

A celebration of life service is at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 20, at Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church with pastor Brian Allen officiating.

Family will receive guests from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the church.

She was born Feb 6, 1956, to Aaron and Margie (Bartel) Reimer in Hillsboro. On June 12, 1976, she was married to Kim Kaufman, who survives.

Other survivors include son Jesse Kaufman of Newton, daughter Denille (Joshua) Johnson of Halstead; brother Cameron Reimer of Hillsboro; sister Darla (Richard) Klassen of Tucson, Ariz.; and four grandchildren.

Memorials are to children’s ministries of Hillsboro MB Church or Hillsboro Public Library, in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.