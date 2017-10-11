• SCOTT ALAN ALCORN, 43, a Mid-Kansas Coopera­tive location service specialist, died Monday, Oct. 4.

He was born April 3, 1974, to Richard and Eileen Alcorn in Wichita. The family moved to Peabody in 1985, and he graduated from Peabody High School that same year.

He is survived by his father, Richard Alcorn (Robin Negaard) of Peabody; a brother, David Alcorn (Angela Williams) of Marion; a stepsister, Angelia (Michael) Mann of Newton; two nieces and two nephews.

Memorials may be designated in his memory to Pea­body Food Bank Association of Churches in care of Baker Funeral Home, 114 Sycamore, Peabody, KS 66866, or the Susan B Komen for Breast Cancer, 5005 LBJ Freeway Ste 250, Dallas, TX 75244.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerfhvc.com. Baker Funeral Home Peabody handled arrangements.

• ELSIE MAE SCHMIDT, 75, a retired secretary at Goes­sel Elementary School, died Oct. 1 at Schowalter Villa.

She was born May 4, 1942, to Philip D. and Edna Unrau Schmidt at Goessel.

Survivors include a sister, Deloris (Donavon) Schmidt; a nephew, great-nieces and great-nephews.

The memorial service was Oct. 7 at Goessel Mennonite Church. Burial was at the church cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Goessel Mennonite Church or Good Shepherd Hospice and sent in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, P.O. Box 96, Goessel, KS 67053.

• EDNA UNRUH, 94, of Moundridge, died Oct. 7, at Moundridge Manor.

The service is at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 11, at Meridian Mennonite Church, rural Hesston. Burial is at the church cemetery.

She was born Aug. 29, 1923, to Jacob W. and Fanny Schmidt Koehn, at rural Galva. On April 7, 1940, she was married to Oliver A. Unruh, who predeceased her Dec. 10, 2006.

Survivors include children Deloris Nikkel of Inman, Stanley Unruh of Kansas City, Mo., Leona Unruh and Viola (Arden) Koehn all of Montezuma; eight grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be sent to the Moundridge Manor and may be sent in care of Moundridge Funeral Home, 115 Cole St., Moundridge, KS 67107.