n Bert b. becker, 82, a stone mason, died April 4.

No services were held.

He was born to William T. and Elizabeth (Seabrandt) Becker at Moundridge.

Survivors include a daughter Angela (Vernon) Base; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers and two sisters.

n raymond l. franz, 87, of Hillsboro, died April 29 at Parkside Homes.

The service is at 11 a.m. Thursday, May 4, at Hillsboro Mennonite Breth­ren Church, 300 Prairie Point. Burial is at 10 a.m. at Hillsboro Mennonite Breth­ren Cemetery.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Jost Funeral Home, Hillsboro.

He was born Nov. 16, 1929, to Jacob E. and Ruth (Suder­man) Franz at Hutchinson. On Nov. 11, 1951, he was married to Aldina Flaming, who survives.

Other survivors include sons Larry (Sue) Franz of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Dale (Melanie) Franz of Hillsboro; brother Richard (Edith) Franz of Brentwood, Tenn.; sisters Eloise Faul of Hillsboro, Carrol (Ervin) Ediger of Hillsboro and Judith (Paul) Classen of Broom­field, Colo., and three grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to Mennonite Brethren Church Youth or World Impact and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: jost­funeralhome.com.

n alvina giesbrecht hieberT, 92, a homemaker, died April 28 at Oakwood Manor, Brooks­ville, Miss.

The service was May 2 at South Haven Mennonite Church. Burial was at the church cemetery.

She was born March 31, 1925, to Cornelius and Margaret Reimer Giesbrecht, at Ste. Anne Manitoba. On Oct. 2, 1949, she was married to Lloyd Hiebert, who predeceased her.

Survivors include children Joanne and Stan Vogel of Hillsboro, Bonnie and Elgin Schmidt, Randal and Sharon and Ruby and Randy Classen, all of Macon, Miss., Linda and Wilbert Koehn of Brooksville, Miss., John and Bethany of Bow Island, Alberta; one brother Firmin and Agnes of Murray, Ky.; sister Leanna Wiebe and sister-in-laws Elda Giesbrecht and Bertha Giesbrecht, all of Steinbach, Manitoba, and Linda Giesbrecht of Abbotsford, British Columbia; 25 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren.

n deborah hare, 63, died April 9 at Salina Regional Hospital after her fight with cancer.

No funeral services were planned.

Her husband, Robert Hare, survives. Other survivors include children Jason of Augusta and Silka of Kentucky.

Memorials may be made to the family to defray expenses or to the American Cancer Society. Donations may be sent to Baker Funeral Home Wichita Chapel, 6100 E. Central Ave, Suite 203, Wichita, KS 67208, which was also in charge of arrangements.

n robert l. janes, 67, of Lehigh, who was a retired truck driver, died Sunday, April 30 at St. Francis Hospital, Wichita. He was cremated and no service is planned.

He was born Sept. 11, 1949, to Harold and Maggie Simpers Janes at Alburn, N.Y. His wife, Constantia Gauthier, survives.

He also is survived by sons Richard and wife Andrea Gauthier of Newton, Jedadiah and wife Jennifer Janes of Hillsboro and Robert janes of Lehigh; three brothers; four sisters and five grandchildren.

Zeiner Funeral Home of Hillsboro was in charge of all arrangements.

n daniel edward miller, 63, of Hillsboro and director of aviation at Hesston College for 26 years, died April 23 at his home.

A graveside service was 11 a.m. April 27, at Eastlawn Cemetery in Hesston. The memorial service was at 2 p.m. at Hess­ton Menno­nite Church with pastor Brad Penner officiating.

He was born April 28, 1953, to Melvin and Mary (Detwiler) Miller at Goshen, Ind. On April 14, 1979, he was married to Jaynette Miller, who survives.

Other survivors include sons Bryant (Chrystina) Miller of Goessel and Vaughn (Caroline) Miller of Virginia Beach, Va.; daughters Leslie (Lyndl) Duerksen of Goessel and Amreitha “Ami” (Pradeepan) Jeeva of Bellevue, Wash.; four grandchildren; his father of Goessel and sister Kathryn (Mervin) Bontrager of Shipshewana, Ind.

Memorials may be made to the Hesston College Aviation or to the Goessel Mennonite Benevolent Fund, both in care of Miller-Ott Funeral Home, 303 S. Main, Goessel, KS 67053.