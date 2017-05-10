• bruce bartel, 63, of Hillsboro, died May 1 at Hillsboro Community Hospital in Hillsboro.

A time to gather and celebrate his life is from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday May 6 at the First Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall at Hillsboro.

He was born Sept. 3, 1953, to Morris and Vera (Berg) Bartel at Hillsboro. On Oct. 26, 1974, he was married to Patricia Johnson, who survives.

Other survivors include son Christopher (JoDee) Bartel of Las Vegas, Nev.; two grandchildren and his moth­er of Hillsboro.

Memorials may be made to ENDURE (Military Vet­erans) and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063.

ENDURE was founded by Chris Bartel. The Web address is: endure1776.­com­.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: jost­funeralhome.com.

• floyd miller, 91, of Hills­boro, and retired farm­er, died May 5, at Hillsboro Community Hospital.

The service is at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 11, at Hills­boro United Methodist Church. Pastor Morita Tru­man is officiating.

Burial is at Durham Park Cemetery in rural Durham.

Visitation is from 6-8 p.m. Wed­nesday at Jost Funeral Home, 401 S. Wash­ington St., Hillsboro.

He was born Jan. 24, 1926, to John and Hanna (Hein) Miller of rural Durham. On March 7, 1948, he was married to Aileen Deem March, who survives.

Other survivors include son Alan (Esther) Miller of Newton; daughters Kathy (Kirby) Rector and Linda (Wayne) Friesen, all of Hillsboro, and Gayleen (Frank) Rockers of North Newton; nine grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Hillsboro United Meth­o­dist Church or Hills­boro Senior Center, and sent in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hills­boro, KS 67063.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: jostfuneralhome.com.

• donna mae southers, 74, of Lost Springs, died May 2 at The Legacy in Herington.

A graveside service was May 8 at the Lost Springs Cemetery, and a brief prayer service was given by pastor Deb Wiles.

She was born Sept. 20, 1942, to Eddie and Dorothy (Cornelius) Burnguard at Tomba, Wis. On Oct. 16, 1962, she was married to Clayton Grove Southers, who survives.

Other survivors include son James B. and wife Robin Southers of Herington; daugh­ters Dottie E. and husband Blaine Gehrke of Burns, Ore., and Melanie Lyn Jackson and husband Fred Hayes of Lincolnville; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimers Associ­a­tion and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home-Her­ington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.