• ISABELLA K. BEZDEK, 89, a homemaker, died Fri­day, July 7, at her home in Hills­boro.

The funeral Mass was at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Marion. Rosary was recited at 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment followed at Marion Cemetery.

She was born June 8, 1928, to Norman and Hilda Pigorsch Graham in Pitts­burg, Pa. On Sept. 22, 1947, she was married to Henry F. Bez­dek, who predeceased her in 1987.

She is survived by sons Harold of Hillsboro, Derald of Wichita, Ronald of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Mary Franceen Bartel of Hillsboro; brother Gale Graham of Strong City; a sister, Viola Stevens of Belton, Mo.; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion, is in charge of arrangements.

• DONNA MARIE CARLSON, 71, of Salina, died Friday, June 20, at the St. Luke’s Living Center, Marion. The family is planning a private inurnment at a future date.

She was born Feb. 2, 1946, at Herington to Winfred T. and Dorothy M. (Stegeman) Carlson.

She is survived by a sister, Darlene Carlson of Lincolnville; and a brother, Derald Carlson of Lawrence.

The family requests memorials to the Relay for Life Burdick Team, in Donna’s memory; they may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.

• WELDON PAUL EPP, 71, an agribusinessman from Newton, died July 8 at Newton Medical Center.

Visitation was from 6:30-8 p.m., Thursday, July 13, at Bethel College Mennonite Church. The memorial service and a family inurnment was at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, also at the church.

He was born Aug. 16, 1945, in Hillsboro, son of Ruth (Schmidt) and Paul Epp. On Aug. 23, 1966, he was married to Bonnie (Franz), who survives.

He also is survived by three children, Marc (Kim) of Newton; Jerry (Kristin) of North Newton; and Ladd (Brianne) of Glenwood Springs, Colo.; a sister, Verda (Geoff) Deckert of Newton; a brother-in-law, Larry (Con­nie) Franz of Denver, Colo.; two nieces, Natasha (Scott) Arnold and Maria Deckert; and six grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Mennonite Central Com­mittee and Camp Menno­scah, in care of Petersen Funeral Home, 215 N. Main St., Newton, KS 67114.

• Lawrence rIchard “L.R.” Foose, 90, a retired railroad machine operator died Tuesday, July 11, at his home in rural Cedar Point.

A celebration of life graveside service, with military honors, was planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15, at the Matfield Green Ceme­tery in Matfield Green. There was no visitation prior to the service.

He was born May 14, 1927, to Elmer Ray and Ella Birdie (Stevenson) Foose at Mat­field Green. He was married to Hope Bastin, who predeceased him in 1958. On Dec. 23, he was married to Harriette Louise Ayers, who survives.

He also is survived by a sister, Verla McCabe of Topeka; two stepsons, Timothy Starkey of Rio Rancho, N.M., and Paul “P.R.” Starkey of Goessel; three stepdaughters, Sharon Williams and Sue Markley and husband Darvin, both of Marion, and Rene Starkey of Florence; 10 stepgrandchildren and 15 stepgreat-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to Amedisys Hospice Care may be sent in care of the Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, P.O. Box 220, Cottonwood Falls KS 66845.

• Eudora “May” Hebrank, 83, died July 12 at her home in Burdick.

The memorial service will be at 2 pm, Saturday, July 29, at the Herington Community Building. A private inurnment will be at a later date.

She was born Sept. 2, 1933, in Marion County, the daughter of Melvin L. and Eudora (Jewett) Christner.

She is survived by her daughter, Mitzi Love (husband John) of the home in Burdick; a son, Mark Hebrank (wife Diann) of Douglasville, Ga.; and two grandchildren, Jennifer and Daniel Hebrank.

The family requests memorials to the New Life Church of God; they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.

• DEBORAH HECHT, 65, died July 8 at her home in Peabody.

She was born July 27, 1951, to Joseph Fallon and Evelyn Ramsey at Jersey City, N.J.

She is survived by two sons, Rick Phillip and John Paul Phillip; a sister, Gail Fallon-Gibbons; and two brothers, Joe Fallon and Mark Fallon.

• William “Bill” Manuel, 70, passed away July 12.

He was born March 16, 1947, to Carroll and Betty (Johnson) Manuel. On Aug. 9, 1985 he was married to Vicki Haggerty, who survives.

He also is survived by his mother of Hillsboro; sisters, Virginia (Bill) Smith of Salina, Jean (Orman) Bell of Hill City; sons Aaron (Rebecca) Manuel of Jack­son­ville, Fla., Kyle Manuel of Charleston, S.C., Jeffrey (Tammy) Haggerty of Seneca, Eric (Laura) Hag­gerty of Lawrence; 13 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering to celebrate his life will be held at a later date.

• LEON EDWARD SCHARENBERG, 64, a 44-year employee of Hesston/AGCO Corp., died July 9 at Wichita. The memorial service was at 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Aulne United Metho­dist Church.

He was born Oct. 1, 1952 to Leo D. and Dorothy L. (Lewis) Scharen­berg at Marion

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy; sisters, Clarice (Charli) and husband Tom Alexander, Lin­coln, Neb.; Millcine (Micki) and husband Jerry Siebert, Cedar Point; and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial contributions can be made to Aulne United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home.

Arrangements by Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm St., Marion KS 66861; 620-382-2112.

• JOHN E. WILKINS, 73, a retired rancher of Canton, died July 9 at Wesley Wood­lawn Hospital in Wichita.

The funeral was Friday, July 14, at Canton United Methodist Church. Inurn­ment will take place at a later date at the Canton Township Cemetery.

He was born July 23, 1943, in Cut Bank, Mont., the son of Fred and Lois (Thomp­son) Wilkins. On Aug. 26, 1990, he was married to Diane Batcheller, who survives.

He also is survived by two sons, Scott (Bobbie) of Havre, Mont., and Steven (Carrie) of Billings Mont.; a step-daughter, Susan (David) Bobes of Kerens, W.Va.; a step-son, Jeff (Julie) Unruh of Wilton, Conn.; one sister, Sharon (Bud) Britton of Cascade, Mont., and five grandchildren.

A memorial has been established with the Canton Senior Center, in care of the mortuary.