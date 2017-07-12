• ISABELLA K. BEZDECK, 89, a homemaker, died Fri­day, July 7, at her home in Hillsboro.

The funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, July 14, at St. Mark’s Catholic Church in Marion. Rosary will be recited at 9:30 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will follow at Marion Cemetery.

She was born June 8, 1928, to Norman and Hilda Pigorsch Graham in Pitts­burg, Pa. On Sept. 22, 1947, she was married to Henry F. Bez­deck, who predeceased her in 1987.

She is survived by sons Harold of Hillsboro, Derald of Wichita, Ronald of Tampa, Fla.; a daughter, Mary Franceen Bartel of Hillsboro; brother Gale Graham of Strong City; a sister, Viola Stevens of Belton, Mo.; 14 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.

Zeiner Funeral Home, Marion, is in charge of arrangements.

• VICTOR L. DIRKS, 99, a retired farmer, died July 5 at the Buhler Sunshine Home.

The funeral was July 8 at Buhler Mennonite Breth­ren Church with Pastor Nick Rempel presiding. Burial followed at Buhler Cemetery.

He was born March 27, 1918, in Reno County to Isaac D. and Marie E. Janzen. On March 27, 1938, he was married to Evelyn Ediger, who predeceased him in 2014.

He is survived by two daughters, Marlene E. Eitzen, Hillsboro, and Evonne E. (James) Packard, Olathe; two sisters, Frances Pauls, Inman, and Evelyn Doerk­sen, Buhler; two grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to the Union Rescue Mission in care of Buhler Mortuary, 120 N. Main, Buhler KS 67522.

• DONALD G. DRUSE, 74, died July 9 at Wesley Medi­cal Center in Wichita.

Visitation will be from 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, at Zeiner Funeral Home in Marion. The memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 13, at the funeral home. Cremation has taken place. Inurnment will be at the Marion Cemetery at a later date.

He was born March 13, 1943, in Marion to Charles and Palma Druse. On April 25, 1964, he was married to Karen Marie Dvorak in Pilsen.

He is survived by his wife, Karen, Marion; daughters, Marie Smith, Newton and Melanie Druse, Marion; brothers Tom (Claudette) Druse, Enid, Okla., and Ron (Judy) Druse, Topeka; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to St. Luke Living Center in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861. Online condolences can be made at zeinerfuneralhomes.com.