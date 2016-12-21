• Frelna V. crawford, 71, a senior cosmetologist and transport driver of Marion, died Dec.17, at Newton Medical Center.

Cremation has taken place. A family service will be held in Fon Du Lac, Ill., at a later date.

She was born May 30, 1945, in White County, Ill., to William and Mary (Carter) Mackey. On Feb. 9, 1962, she was married to Robert Crawford, who survives.

Other survivors include children Teresa Eads-Luchi of Cut Bank, Mont., Robert Craw­ford of Georgetown, Idaho, Daryle Crawford of Kansas City, Mo., David Crawford of Ettersberg, Germany, Don­ald Crawford of El Dorado; and Andrew Crawford of Danbury, Conn.; and one sister, Darlene Hoke of Terre Haute, Ind.

• jerry l. jensen, 78, retired from the Kansas Department of Transporta­tion engineering department, died Dec. 15 at his residence near Marion.

The service was Dec. 20 at Zeiner Funeral Home, Ma­r­ion, with pastor Carl Helm officiating. Burial was at the Ellsworth Cemetery in Ells­worth.

He was born Jan. 12, 1938, to Henry P. and Clara M. (Nelson) Jensen in Denmark. On Nov. 26, 1961, he was married to Marjorie B. Hummel, who survives.

Other survivors include daughters Tonya and husband Jeffrey Stemmons of Austin, Texas, Kayla and husband Richard Mc­Michael of Kansas City and Ste­phan­ie and husband Andres of Lincolnville; siblings Cleo Jensen of Hunter and Carrie Michaelson of Topeka and three grandchildren.

• Cheryl A. Steward, 70, of Florence, died Dec. 16 at Wichita.

A private service will be held at a later date.

She was born Dec. 2, 1945, to Fredrick and Sarah (Martindale) Hill at El Dorado. On Aug. 6, 1962, she was married to Roger Steward, who survives.

Other survivors include sons Scott and Deb of Marion and Eric of Manhattan; daughters Cindy and Calvin Becker of El Dorado, Suzanne and Sid Robinson of Florence and Christi and Jake Sigel of Marion; brothers Sam Hill of Mariposa, Calif., and Jim Hill of Minnesota; sisters Virginia West and Sue Hill, both of El Dorado, and Rosalie Hatfield of Bel Plaine; 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to the Florence Library or Marion Rec baseball and softball program.