• mark a. “booster” brown, 69, former Vulcan Chemical employee of Marion, died July 31.

The service was Thursday, Aug. 3 at Marion Christian Church.

He was born Oct. 16, 1947, to Catherine and Raymond Brown at El Dorado. In 1967 he was married to Beverly. In 1991, he was married to Suzie, who predeceased him.

He is survived by daughter Delores (Jeff) Herzet of Marion; son Shane (Sara) Brown of Wichita; brother David (Lynn) Brown of Burns; and friend Sheryl Davis; eight grandchildren.

A memorial has been established with Marion High School Athletic Depart­ment, c/o Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861.

• Irvan “Pete” Buller, 85, owner and operator of Hi-Way Service Station and employed at Hesston Hay and Forage until he retired, died Aug 2 at Bethesda Home in Goessel.

A private graveside service was Aug. 4 at Goessel Cemetery. No formal memorial service is planned.

He was born Sept. 8, 1931, to Peter S. and Emma Buller in Goessel. On June 3, 1951, he was married to Viola F. Flaming, who survives.

Other survivors include sons Michael A. (Jane) of Newton, Jon D. (Shell) of Hillsboro and Darcey J. (Emalyn) of Newton; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were by Miller-Ott Funeral Home, Goessel, P.O. Box 96, Goessel, KS 67053.

• Mildred J. Franzen, 88, died Aug. 5 at Kidron Bethel Village in North Newton.

Graveside services will be at 9:30 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 10 at Tabor Cemetery, Newton, with memorial services to follow at 10:30 a.m. at Tabor Mennonite Church, Newton.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, with family receiving friends from 6-8 p.m. that evening, all at Miller-Ott Funeral Home in Goessel.

She was born May 5, 1929, to Jacob and Marie Unruh Schmidt in Kansas City, Mo. On March 25, 1950, she was married to Melvin L. Franzen, who predeceased her Feb. 19, 2011.

Survivors include a son, Doyle (Nancy) of rural Newton; two daughters, LaVerle Franzen of rural Newton and Teresa (Loyd) Kennedy of Cedar Vale; sister-in-law Marjorie Janzen of North Newton; six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to Tabor Mennonite Church or Kidron Bethel Village, both in care of the funeral home.

• esta hall, 89, longtime resident of Burns, died July 31 at Newton Medical Center.

Funeral services were at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 at the Burns United Methodist Church in Burns. Visitation was Thursday evening at the church in Burns.

She was born Oct. 11, 1927, to Alvin and Hester Richter in rural Marion County. She is preceded in death by her parents and husband Calvin.

She is survived by three sons, Tim (Jan) Hall of Maricopa, Ariz., Sheldon (Rebecca) Hall of Wichita and Brian (Pam) Hall of Newton; and two daughters, Laurie Hall of Newton and Cindy (Jeff) Jackson of Burns.

Memorials can be made to the Burns United Metho­dist Church and sent to Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861.

Send online condolences to www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

• neva m. applegate, 90, died Aug. 1 at St. Luke Living Center, Marion.

Services were at 10 a.m. Aug. 5 at Our Savior Luth­eran Church, Marion, with burial following at Lewis Cemetery in Ramona.

She was born Oct. 14, 1926, to Solomon and Hanna (Longhofer) Brunner in Hope. In 1948, she was married to Jack M. Apple­gate, who predeceased her.

She is survived by her son, Lynn Applegate and wife Sue of Marion; daughter Kaye Darrow and husband Jim of Marion; brother Omer Brunner of Tulsa, Okla., and sisters Joan Gillett of Casper, Wyo., and Karen Mowat of Hering­ton; six grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

Memorials in her name can be made to St. Luke Living Center or Our Savior Lutheran Church and can be sent c/o Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861.

Send online condolences at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

• Evelyn M Sidener, 90, longtime Burns area resident, died Aug. 7 in Newton.

Memorial graveside services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Wonsevu Cemetery. Cremation has already taken place.

She was born on July 20, 1927, to John and Ruby Weigand Kirkpatrick in Newton. On July 28, 1947, she was married to Lee Sidener, who predeceased her.

Survivors include two sister-in-laws, Dorene Kirkpatrick and Betty Kirkpatrick; four nephews, two nieces, her neighbors Larry and Teresa Goodwin and many friends.

A memorial has been established with Burns United Methodist Church and the Countryside Church Youth Group. Contributions may be sent to Broadway Colonial Funeral Home, 120 E. Broadway, Newton, Ks. 67114.

Condolences may be left at www.broadwaycolonialfh.com.

• Leland Dean Stiver 69, U.S. Army veteran, died July 2 at his home in Hillsboro.

A private service with family and close friends including Military Honors was July 9, officiated by David Benavides, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice chaplain.

He was born Aug. 18, 1947, to Donald “Doc” and Phyllis Stiver in Council Grove.

Survivors include his wife, Carolyn of the home; children Donnie (Sara) Stiver of Walton, Brian Stiver of Newton, Aron (Shari) Miller of Hillsboro, Misty (Jim) Antonio of Newton, Jason, (Rebecca) Miller of Hillsboro; 10 grandchildren; his mother, Phyllis of Newton; brothers Dan (Debbie) of Newton, Mike (Shirley) of Fort Mojave, Ariz., and Gerald (Teresa) of Osawatomie.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market St., Wichita, KS 67202.