• Glenn L. Carlson, 70, a farmer and stockman of Burdick, died Aug. 14 at Herington Municipal Hospital.

The funeral service was at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 19 at Hebron Lutheran Church in Burdick. Burial was at Hebron Lutheran Cemetery.

He was born March 14, 1947, to Harold R. and Vera (Meier) Carlson in Herington. On July 19, 1969, he was married to Sandy Vinduska, who survives.

Other survivors include two daughters, Angelica Jo Stika and husband Michael and Katherine Lynn Carlson, all of Burdick; two sons, Justin Carlson and wife Lauri of Council Grove and Andrew J. Carlson of Burdick and Ashley Hutchison of Kinsley; a sister, Shirley Ann Parrish of Anchorage, Alaska; 10 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Memorials have been established with Hebron Lutheran Church of Burdick and may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS 67449-3038.

• ethel Lovella (Loewen) Hagen, 92, a homemaker and sales clerk of Lincoln, Neb., died Aug. 15.

The funeral will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 23 at Roper and Sons Chapel, 4300 ‘O’ St., Lincoln. The graveside service will be at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Hillsboro Mennonite Brethren Church Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time.

She was born June 4, 1925, to Jacob A. and Bena (Kliewer) Loewen.

In 1943, she was married to Lowell Hagen, who predeceased her in 1996.

She is survived by son Barry (Sherry) Hagen of Cameron, Mo.; daughters Carla Hagen Piper, Modesto, Calif., and Gay Hagen (Greg) Dunn, Mariposa, Calif.; sister Connie Hiebert, Topeka; brother Robert Loewen, Hillsboro; nine grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1340 K St., Lincoln, NE 68508 or Tabor College, 400 S. Jefferson Street, Hillsboro, KS 67063.

An online message may be left at www.roperandsons.com.

• IRENE June hurst, 94, former farmer’s wife and operater of Hurst Auction Service of Valley Falls, died Aug. 17 at Atria Hearthstone East in Topeka.

The funeral was Aug. 21 at the Valley Falls United Methodist Church. Interment was in the Valley Falls Cemetery.

She was born June 26, 1923, to John Walter Sr. and Katherine (Dumler) Herdt at Russell.

On May 3, 1942, she was married to Paul Arthur Hurst, who predeceased her in 1992.

She is survived by children Jeffrey Mark and Loretta Renee Hurst of Topeka, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Valley Falls United Methodist Church Organ Fund, 410 Frazier Ave., Valley Falls, KS 66088 or the Valley Falls Historical Society, 310 Broadway, Valley Falls, KS 66088.

An online message may be left at www.penwellgabeltopeka.com.

• Monita Eve Johnson, 97, a homemaker, died Aug. 19 at her home in Galva.

A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 26 at Galva United Methodist Church. Interment will be in the Canton Township Cemetery.

She was born Sept. 11, 1919, to Charles W. and Mabel (Swan) Milliner in Canton. On Aug. 20. 1938, she was married to Ralph Johnson, who predeceased her on Jan. 31, 1984.

Survivors include her son, T. Troy Johnson of Galva; four grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

A memorial has been established with Galva United Methodist Church, in care of Olson’s Mortuary, Canton.

• IRENE RICHMOND, 100, former dental assistant from Marion, died Aug. 19 at the St. Luke Living Center in Marion.

The funeral will be at 2 p.m. Aug. 23 at Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion. Interment will follow at Marion Cemetery.

She was born Sept. 9, 1916, to James and Olga Durnberg McKibbeb.

Survivors include seven grandchildren, Jerry (Patty) Burkholder of Topeka, Jackie (Clint) Torgerson of Kimball Township, Mich., Penny (John) Antoszyk of Marion, Nathan (Carol) Smith of Joplin, Mo., Valerie (Jeremy) Duerksen of Hillsboro; Brenda (Daryl) Smith of Marion; Cerece (Scott) Lawson of Burling­ton, along with numerous great- and great-great-grandchildren.

Three memorial designations have been selected: Eastmoor United Methodist Church, Marion Senior Center and the Good Shep­herd Hospice, and any donations may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm, Marion, KS 66861.