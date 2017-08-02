• Gorman Lee Fred­erick­son, 71, Peabody, a retired English teacher, died July 18.

A celebration of life will be from 5-7 p.m. Sept. 30 at the Emporia Arts Council in Emporia. Cremation has taken place.

He was born Jan. 22, 1946, to Ralph and Marion Fred­erickson in Great Falls, Mont. On March 26, 1968, he was married to Faie Fergeson, who survives.

He also is survived by a son, Ty and Marcie Freder­ickson of Overbrook, and two grandsons.

• Calvin H. Friesen, 92, teacher, died July 27 at Via Christi Hospital St. Francis in Wichita.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Aug. 12 at First Mennonite Brethren Church in Wichita.

He was born Nov. 4, 1924, to Jacob W. and Tina (Harder) Friesen in Inola, Okla. His wife, Betty (Suderman) Friesen, predeceased him in July 17.

Survivors include sons Larry, Rick and Joel Friesen, their wives Judy, Madelyn and Beverly, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Memorials to the MB Foundation or Tabor College in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.

• Loyal A. Funk, 89, retired pastor and Menno­nite Brethren denominational leader, died July 1 at Dallas, Ore.

He was born Sept. 21, 1927, to Adolph and Anna Enns Funk in Wolf Point, Mont. On Aug. 18, 1949, he was married to Nancy Toews, who survives.

He also is survived by a son, Rodney of Campbell, Calif.; a daughter, Teresa and husband Jeffrey Kirsch of Portland, Ore.; two brothers, LaVern of Hillsboro and Arlie of Newton; and two sisters, Alice and Viola and husband John Schultz, all of Buhler; and two grandsons.

• Calvin Jay Hiebert, 65, material handler at AGCO in Hesston, of rural Goessel, died July 29.

Celebration of Life service is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 2 at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. Interment at Lehigh Mennonite Cem­etery rural Lehigh. Family will receive guests from 6-8 p.m.. Tuesday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

He was born Nov. 28 to William and Erma (Stubby) Hiebert in Goessel. On Nov. 19, 1988, he was married to Kate Hatfield, who survives.

Other survivors include son Jessey (Tera) Hiebert of Hillsboro; daughters Robyn (Tony) Hawpe of Newton, Debra (Will) McCauley of Tulsa, Okla., Crystal (Aaron) Schwartz of Moundridge; and 10 grandchildren.

Memorials to Law Enforcement Education Training Fund in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com.

• Connice Lucille Olsen, 69, Wal-Mart returns manager of Salina, died July 19 at Salina Regional Health Center.

The memorial service was July 29 at Christians Funeral Home in Lindsborg.

She was born March 24, 1948, to Merle and Aloma (Blake) Carlson in Clay Center. On June 3, 1972, she was married to Daniel Olsen, who survives.

Other survivors include sons Timothy (Mariah McDowell) Olsen of Wichita and David (Summer) Olsen of Lindsborg; a sister, Coleen (Michael) Ball of Hillsboro; and three granddaughters.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Salina Animal Shelter and sent in care of Christians Funeral Home, 103 N. Washington, Lindsborg, KS 67456. To leave condolences online, visit www.christiansfuneralhome.com.

• mary beth schroe­der, 69, died July 25 at St. Francis Health Center in Topeka.

The service was Tuesday, Aug. 1, at Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka. The graveside service was at Lehigh Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family via kevinbrennanfamily.com.

• Betty Mildred (Newton) Seibel, 94, of Peabody, died July 24.

A celebration of life is at 1:30 p.m., Saturday, July 29, at First United Methodist Church, Peabody. Interment is at Prairie Lawn Cemetery, Peabody, following the service. Visitation with the family wa Saturday, July 29. at FUMC.

She was born Sept. 10, 1922, in Peabody. On April 5, 1943, she was married to Wallace C. Seibel.

Survivors include her children, Judy L. Eskridge of Valley Center, Patricia A. Hall and Gary of Wichita, David B. Seibel and Deb of Des Moines, Iowa, and Richard D. Seibel and Sharla of Amarillo, Texas; sister-in-law Joan Seibel, Mesa, Ariz.; 23 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, three great-great- grandchildren.

Memorials have been established with Peabody First United Methodist Church, and Peabody Senior Center.