• GLORIA JEAN (WODKE) POTTER, 68, retired cafe owner/operator of Marion and formerly of Strong City, died Aug. 12 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion.

A celebration of life service is planned for 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Marion Presby­terian Church, Marion. Burial will follow in the Strong City Cemetery. Family will meet friends from 6-7:30 p.m. Friday at the Brown-Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home in Cotton­wood Falls.

She was born to Leland “Bud” and Lola M. (Gale­more) Wodke on Dec. 23, 1948, in Austin, Texas. On May 25, 1968, she was married to Floyd Potter, who predeceased her in 1996.

She is survived by son Brian Potter (Rhonda) of Strong City; daughter Lori Wheeler (Jason) of Marion; sister Patricia Blount (Calvin) of Council Grove; brother-in-law Jim Kahle of Emporia; nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Memorial contributions to the American Diabetes Association may be sent in care of the funeral home, P.O. Box 200, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845. An online message may be left at www.brown-bennett-alexander.com.