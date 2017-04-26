• John Lloyd Britain, 91, a U.S. Army veteran of W.W. II and owner and operator of MC Radio and Television, died April 20 at St. Luke Living Center in Marion.

A celebration of life service will be at 1 p.m. May 6 at Zeiner Funeral Home. Cremation has taken place.

He was born Jan. 28, 1927, to Winfred and Grace Harder Britain in Strong City. On Dec. 25, 1953, he was married to Lucille Helen Spachek, who predeceased him.

Survivors include companion Nicky Hoffman of Marion, sons Richard (Debbie) Britain of Lenexa, and Tom Britain of Florence; brothers Orville Britain, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Harold “Bud” (wife Paulette) Sagle, Idaho; and Nicky’s children, Heike Reagan of Shreveport, La., Jerry Hoffman of San Francisco, Calif., and Nicklaus Hoffman of Petaluma, Calif.

Memorial contributions may be made to VFW Post 6978 or Marion Library in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, P.O. Box 6, Marion, KS 66861. Online condolences at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

• Jeff L. Gore, 53, a hoof trimmer and co-op elevator worker of Florence and Marion, died April 21 at Marion.

The service will be 10 a.m. Friday, April 28, at Zeiner Funeral home of Marion. Inurement will follow at Marion Cemetery.

Survivors include daughter Darla Jo (husband Jared) Craighead of Vian, Okla.; brothers George (Sonja) Gore of Durham and Glen (Shannon) Gore of Damar, and nieces and nephews.

• Larry Lee Hamm, 79, a farmer of Durham, died April 22 at Salem Home in Hillsboro.

A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 28, at First Baptist Church of Durham. Interment will be at 10 a.m. in Durham Park Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 6-8 p.m. Thurs-day, April 27, at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro.

He was born April 14, 1938, at rural Benton to Arthur and Erlean (Berg) Hamm. On Oct. 7, 1956, he was married to Ruth Dalke, who survives.

Other survivors include son Russ (Donna) Hamm of rural Canton; daughters Janice Richardson of Albuquerque, N. M., and Kathryn (Mark) Nachtigall of rural McPherson; brothers Clayton (Wanda) Hamm and Garry Hamm, all of Marion; 11 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren.

Memorials to the church can be made in care of Jost Funeral Home, P.O. Box 266, Hillsboro, KS 67063.

Online condolences are at www.jostfuneralhome.com.

• marian therese holub, 62, of Newton, and employed at ResCare Indus­tries, died April 16 at Newton Medical Center from complications with pneumonia.

The service is at 1 p.m. Friday, April 21, at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Tampa, with rosary at 12:30 p.m., and prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Pil­sen Cemetery, Pilsen.

She was born July 3, 1954, to Louis A. and Mary A. (Tajchman) Holub at Tampa. She, and her identical sister, Maureen Clarice, both had Down Syndrome, and were life-long companions.

Survivors include brother Ken Holub of Tampa; sisters Maureen Holub of Newton, Rose Mary (Holub) Brasil of Lakewood, Colo., and Kathryn (Holub) Walker of Coppell, Texas; aunt and uncle Sylvia and Virgil Beving of Ackley, Iowa, and nieces, nephews and cousins.

Zeiner Funeral Home, 205 Elm St., Marion, was in charge of all arrangements.

• Emogene Ryan Picou Kuhn, 82, died Wednesday, April 19, in Hammond, La.

The funeral was Monday, April 24, officiated by pastor Greg Lindenberger and assisted by pastor Milton Bourqueat at Huff Chapel United Methodist Church, Springfield, La. Interment followed in Sand Hill Ceme­tery, Pon­chatoula, La.

She was born June 25, 1934, in Clio, La., to the late Mary Henry Ryan and John Ryan. She was a dual resident of Ponchatoula and Hillsboro.

She is survived by her husband, R. Laney Kuhn; two sisters, Evelyn Stafford and Bernedette Meadows; 14 nieces, eight nephews and many great-nieces, great-nephews and great-great nephews.

Donations may be made to the Mary Ryan Memorial Park Fund, 30000 Huff Chapel Road, Springfield, LA 70462.

• Annetta Jo Schaub, 38, a legal assistant, died April 20 at Great Bend Regional Hospital.

Memorial service will be at 10:30 a.m., Friday, April 28, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Great Bend. Friends may greet the family from 6-8:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at Bryant Funeral Home in Great Bend.

She was born Nov. 15, 1978, to Steven Douglas and Denise Deann (Krom) Lamb in Great Bend. On Oct. 4, 2014, she was married to Kurtis Schaub, who survives.

Other survivors include her father of Great Bend and mother of Ellinwood; two sons, Blaine Mermis and Bryce Mermis, both of the home; and two daughters, Brynn Mermis and Lydia Schaub, both of the home.

Memorials have been established for the Children’s Education Fund or Heartland Cancer Patient Care and Support Endowment Fund, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.

• donna “mamo” sue shramek, 69, of Schurz, Nev., assisted with her family’s feed business, was a beautician and school custodian, died April 2.

A memorial service was April 22 at the Schurz Tribal Gymnasium, near Yering­ton, Nev.

She was born Feb. 25, 1948, to Leonard and Elva Holub at Marion. In the late 1960s, she was married to Gene Shramek, who survives.

Other survivors include sons Edmund Shramek, James Shramek and Scott Shramek; brother Pat Holub; sister Doris Maltbie; six grandsons and one grand­daughter.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foun­da­tion by either calling 866-232-4242 or visiting the website: alzfnd.org and click on donate and then memorial contribution.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via: FRFH.net. Sympathy cards will also reach her husband at that site. Funeral arrangements were provided by Freitas Rupracht Funeral Home, 25 Highway 208, Yerington, NV 89447.