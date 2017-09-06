Lake club will meet Sept. 9 in South Hall

Marion County Lake Chat N. Dine Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Marion County South Lake Hall.

The group, hosted by Jim and Karen Egts and Charles and Beverly Legros, will discuss repairs completed and needed at the lake.

All present and former lake residents and guests are welcomed, but are asked to bring table service and a dish to share. Drinks will be provided by the club. The Schoenthaler family will provide entertainment.

Riemers to lead AARP driving course

Richard and Marilyn Riemer of Hillsboro will be leading a Smart Driver Safety Course from 1-5 p.m. Sept. 11-12 at the Peabody Senior Center.

The course, provided by the American Association of Retired Persons, is for all licensed drivers. No actual driving will be required to complete the course. Each participants will receive a workbook with opportunity for discussion but no written pass/fail tests.

Participants who complete the course will receive a certificate to present to insurance companies to receive a premium reduction.

The cost is $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. To reserve a spot, call the Peabody Senior Center at 620-983-2226 or the Reimers at 620-947-3453.

County Democrats will meet Sept. 9

Marion County Demo­crats will meet at 10 a.m. Sept. 9 at SherBowl Lanes, 131 S. Thorp, Marion.

People may order coffee and items for the meeting and also order lunch. Parti­cipants are encouraged to bring items for the Marion County Food Bank.

UMCOR responds to Harvey storm victims

The Peabody United Methodist Committee on Relief is helping those who were in Hurricane Harvey’s path by providing cleaning kits.

The value of a kit is $65 and includes a bucket filled with laundry detergent, household cleaner, dish soap, clothespins, sponges, 24-roll heavy duty trash bags, cleaning wipes, can of Lysol air freshener, insect repellant spray and dishwashing gloves.

For more information on this project, stop by the church office, 403 Sycamore, Peabody, or call 620-983-2154.

The local church deadline on this project is Sunday, Sept. 10.

‘Battle of Grandmas’ topic of Sept. 11 talk

The Family History and Genealogy Group is meeting at 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, in the museum Preparatory School, 100 E. Main St., Goessel.

Steve Fast, director of museums in Hillsboro, is speaking on “The Battle of the Grandmas.”

Fast plans to offer information on which version of the Mennonite genealogical database to choose, and how to use each one.

Peabody family needs financial help

Harper Hershberger, 14-month-old daughter of Ryan and Ashley Hersh­berger, has Stage 3 neuroblastoma, which is a type of childhood cancer that develops in nerve tissue outside the central nervous system.

Her grandparents are Roger and Annette Elliott.

During an already difficult time, family friends have set up a bank account for donations to help cover medical bills and other expenses associated with her illness.

For those who would like to help, cash or checks are being accepted at Vintage Bank, 201 N. Walnut, Pea­body, KS 66866.

Goessel Garden Club

meets Sept. 28

The first Town and Country Garden Club meeting is at 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28. Those planning to attend are asked to bring a dish and join the business meeting.

Everyone is welcome. For more information, call Luanne Soukup, 620-367-2410.

Volunteer tutors

available at library

Tutoring is again being offered for middle and high school students attending Marion schools.

Math, science and English will be the subjects available for help.

Tutors in math and science will offer assistance from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. English tutoring is 5-7:30 p.m. Tues­days. All help is at the Marion City Library, 100 Library St.

Volunteer teachers agreeing to tutor are Don Mol­le­ker, Bruce Rhodes and Mary Griffith.

Calling the library ahead to reserve a time is not necessary, but is advised.

For more information or to reserve a time, call 620-382-2442.

Annual Big Truck Night slated Sept. 21

The 13th annual Big Truck Night, sponsored by the Marion County Early Childhood Task Force, is from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Hillsboro Elementary School, 812 E. A St.

A variety of big trucks will be available for children to explore, along with sensory activities, booths, give-aways, refreshments, a free book for each family, blocks, games and more.

Attendance is free and activities are designed for ages birth to 6 years old.

For more information, call 620-947-4041.

Parents as Teachers need jar, tin can lids

The Marion County Parents as Teachers pro­gram is looking for glass baby food jar lids and tin can lids. The project is ongoing, and the group will be grateful for all donations now and in the future.

For those wanting to donate these items to PAT, call 620-947-4041 or email pat@usd410.net.