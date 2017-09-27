Free child screening in Lost Springs

Marion County Early Intervention Services will offer a free screening for children birth through 5 years old Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Lost Springs.

Appointments will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional. Vision and hearing will also be screened.

This process usually takes at least one hour for a child to complete. All children are welcomed, but an appointment is necessary. Call 620-382-2858 to make one.

SCMC to celebrate 57 years of service

Senior Citizens of Marion County Inc. invites the public to join them in celebrating the 57th anniversary of the organization’s founding on Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Marion Senior Center.

Registration will begin at 11 a.m. The Friendship Meal will be served at noon and the program will begin at 12:45 p.m.

This year Senior Citizens of Marion County is honoring nine county nurses. The speaker will be Sally Andrews, a registered nurse from St. Luke Medical Clinic, Marion.

The offering this year will go toward establishing a scholarship for a 2018 Marion County high school senior who plans to pursue an aging-related fields such as medicine, social work, therapies (physical, speech, occupational, recreational), gerontology or psychology.

Contact the Marion County Department on Aging or your local senior center to register for this event. Registration is $5.25 per person. The registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct 10.