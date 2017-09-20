Ebenfeld to begin midweek program

Ebenfeld Mennonite Brethren Church, rural Hillsboro, will begin its fall Wednesday night programs from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 20.

Children age 2 through kindergarten will have class and sing, grades 1-5 will participate in Ebenfeld Friends and grades 6-8 in the JEMBY group. High schoolers will meet from 6:45-8 p.m. in MBY.

Hillsboro fire station open house Sept. 23

The Hillsboro Fire Department will have a Fire Station Open House from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23.

The menu includes hot dogs, hamburgers, chips and drinks. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Raffle drawings will be held for a Green Mountain Pellet Grill and a kids bike. Tickets for the grill raffle are $5 each or five for $20. Tickets for the bike raffle are $1 each or six for $5.

Raffle tickets can be purchased at Emprise Bank or from one of the firefighters. Tickets also will be sold at the open house.

13th Big Truck Night set for Thursday

The 13th annual Big Truck Night, sponsored by the Marion County Early Childhood Task Force, is from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Hillsboro Elementary School, 812 E. A St.

A variety of big trucks will be available for children to explore, along with sensory activities, booths, give-aways, refreshments, a free book for each family, blocks, games and more.

Attendance is free and activities are designed for children from birth to age 6.

For more information, call 620-947-4041.

Celebrate Recovery

to met on Saturdays

Celebrate Recovery, a Christ-centered recovery program, begins its Saturday meetings Sept. 23 at Marion Christian Church at 140 Elm St. in Marion.

The schedule included dinner and fellowship from 5-6 p.m., a large-group session from 6-7 p.m., and open share groups from 7-8 p.m. Childcare will be provided.

For more information, call 620-382-5876.