Annual Big Truck Night slated Sept. 21

The 13th annual Big Truck Night, sponsored by the Marion County Early Childhood Task Force, is from 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 21 at Hillsboro Elementary School, 812 E. A St.

A variety of big trucks will be available for children to explore, along with sensory activities, booths, give-aways, refreshments, a free book for each family, blocks, games and more.

Attendance is free and activities are designed for children from birth to age 6.

For more information, call 620-947-4041.

Mayoral candidates will share views

Hillsboro mayoral candidates Lou Thurston and Charlotte A. Kennedy-Takahashi have been invited to share their views at the Sept. 17 session of Lifelong Learning.

The event will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Parkview Church Activity Center, 610 S. Main St.

Attendees will have the opportunity to learn more about the candidates and participate in a Q&A.

The public is welcomed to attend all Lifelong Learning sessions and may register at the door for $5. Attendees may enjoy lunch in the Tabor College cafeteria after the session at the discounted price of $4.

Archeologists will

identify artifacts

The Marion City Library, 101 Library St., is hosting a “Native American Arti­facts Collector’s ID Work­shop” for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 23.

Archeologists plan to examine and identify artifacts brought in by the public, but no appraisals or sales will be made.

The event is sponsored by the Mud Creek Chapter of the Kansas Anthropological Association.

For more information, call 620-382-2442.

Legion commander in Hillsboro Sept. 26

Denis Rohan, American Legion national commander, will be at Hillsboro Post 366 from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 26, to speak and answer questions.

Light refreshments will be provided.

Parts of Main and Grand streets closing

The Hillsboro Police Department will block off streets at 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, in preparation for the Arts and Crafts Fair Saturday.

Officials are reminding motorists to make sure vehicles are off the four blocks of Main Street and two blocks of Grand where the fair takes place.

It also would be helpful if restaurant and store owners let customers know to avoid parking in areas that are closed.

For more information, call Brenda Walls, director of Hillsboro Arts and Crafts at 620-947-3506.

Relay for Life meets

Sept. 19 in Marion

Relay For Life of Marion County is meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in the basement of St Luke Hospital, 506 S. Freeborn, Marion.

Team captains are reminded that the “Hope Club” event shirts are available for participants who reached the minimum donation requirement.

​The 2017 season is complete and ​focus now turns to the 2018 season.

Anyone interested in help with next year’s Relay for Life is encouraged to attend the meeting.

First Tabor recital features two faculty

“From Russia with Love,” the first recital of the 2017-18 Tabor College Recital Series, will begin at 7 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 17, at Tabor College in the Wohlgemuth Music Education Center’s Rehear­sal Hall. There is no charge for admission.

The recital showcases soprano Jen Stephenson and pianist J. Bradley Baker, both members of Tabor College’s music department faculty.

Stephenson and Baker will perform selections by Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff. The recital will include a multi-media presentation of images of Russian life and culture to accompany the music.

Baker is director of the Tabor College Music Preparatory School, the department vocal coach and collaborative pianist.

Stephenson is assistant professor of music and director of vocal studies at Tabor. She has performed throughout the world, as a recitalist and with opera companies.

TEEN board to meet Sept. 20 in Marion

The Technology Excel­lence in Education Network will have its regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, at the USD 408 district office at 101 N. Thorp, Marion.

For more information, call Lena Kleiner at 620-877-0237.

Harder is Heritage Lecturer speaker

Willmar T. Harder will be the featured speaker at the annual Heritage Lecture sponsored Sept. 23 by the Mennonite Heritage and Agricultural Museum in Goessel.

The presentation begins at 9 a.m. with two sessions, with a short break between them. The first one is, “Vivir Bien: Low German Menno­nites in Bolivia,” and “Kjenn Jie Noch Plaut­dietsch: Is Mennonite Low German a Dead Language?”

The event will be in the Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church Fellowship Hall, one mile north of Goessel on Kansas Highway 15.

Harder is the pastor of Buhler Mennonite Church. The public is invited to attend this free event.