Free child screening in Lost Springs

Marion County Early Intervention Services will offer a free screening for children birth through 5 years old Tuesday, Oct. 10, in Lost Springs.

Appointments will be from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. At the screening, development will be checked in the areas of cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional. Vision and hearing will also be screened.

This process usually takes at least one hour for a child to complete. All children are welcomed, but an appointment is necessary. Call 620-382-2858 to make one.

ARC blood drive in Peabody Oct. 6

The American Red Cross is planning a blood drive in Peabody from 2-6 p.m. Oct. 6 at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 213 E. Division.

Donors of all racial and ethnic backgrounds, as well as all blood types, are needed to help patients fight sickle cell disease, alpha thalassemia and other illnesses.

Make an appointment to give blood by downloading the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting redcrossblood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

To help reduce wait times, donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcross­blood.org/RapidPass.

Solid waste group to meet in Mac Oct. 18

The Central Kansas Regional Solid Waste Authority’s regular quarterly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the McPherson County Transfer Station, 1431 17th Ave, McPherson.

Band, choir students selling value cards

The students of the Hills­boro Middle/High School band and vocal departments are selling value cards this fall as a fundraiser for these groups to travel out of state every three years.

Cards are $10 and allow the holder to receive discounts from businesses in the area.

Businesses supporting the band and choir on the card are: Ampride, The Cut Above, Dale’s Supermarket, Instaboro, Midway Motors, Norel Farms Bakery, Odds ’N Ends, Rod’s Tire & Ser­vice, Serenity Gardens, Shear Ambitions, Tangles, Hillsboro True Value and Vogel Design.

To purchase a card, contact any band or choir member. Lists of students can be found on the school website or by contacting Bruce Major, band director, or Lynn Just, choral director.

Ebel the focus of Lifelong Learning

Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning program will feature A.R. Ebel, who was named “Father of Hillsboro Artist” by the Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce.

Peggy Goertzen, director and archivist of the Center for Mennonite Brethren Studies at Tabor, will present research about this interesting figure in local history. The session will begin at 9:45 a.m. in the Parkview Church activity center, 610 S. Main St.

The public is welcome to attend all Lifelong Learning sessions and may register at the door for $5. Attendees may enjoy lunch in the Tabor College cafeteria after the session at the discounted price of $4.

County food bank

needs donations

The Marion County Food Bank is needing donations of apple sauce, mixed vegetables, corn, pork and beans, any canned beans, chili, tuna, canned meat, baking supplies, condiments, spaghetti, sauces, soups hamburger helper and more.

For more information, Jeremiah Lange at Marion Presbyterian Church, 620-382-3257.

Tabor voice students to perform Oct. 10

The Voice Area of the Tabor College Music Department announces its first student performance of the year, “Liederabend,” starting at 7 p.m. Oct. 10, in the Wohlgemuth Music Edu­cation Center on campus.

Liederabend, meaning “Night of Song” in German, will be an evening of Ger­man art songs performed by Tabor voice students, accompanied by J. Bradley Baker, collaborative pianist and vocal coach.

The recital showcases students studying voice as part of their music major or minor, and are students of either Jen Stephenson or Bradley Vogel.

Liederabend will showcase students performing the music of Schubert, Brahms, Wolf, Schumann, Mendels­sohn and Strauss.

To accompany the recital, a light buffet of traditional German refreshments will be served.

Relay for Life meets Oct. 10 in Marion

Relay for Life will meet at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 in the basement of St. Luke Hospital.

Anyone interested in learning more about Relay for Life is welcome to attend.

Ideas and volunteers for the 2018 event are needed.