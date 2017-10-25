HMS Book Fair open Oct. 30 to Nov. 3

The community is invited to participate in the Hills­boro Middle School Fall Scholastic Book Fair from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 3 in the Wiebe Media Center.

The fair offers reduced priced books and educational products from more than 100 publishers to students and the community.

Daily prizes will be given to middle school students playing the popular 25-cent fundraising game, Sucker Pull, with contest money being used to purchase new books for the HMS library.

During parent-teacher conferences Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, book fair hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the HMS office at 620-947-3991.

MCDA assisting with prescription plans

Marion County Depart­ment on Aging will assist individuals during the open enrollment season for prescription drug plans.

Gayla Ratzlaff, department coordinator, can assist in comparing plans as well as enrolling in a new plan.

“It is important to do a comparison every year since plans change premiums, their formulary and deductible,” she said.

Ratzlaff will be at Hills­boro Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov 30. Call Brenda Moss at 620-947-2304 to make an appointment for those Tuesdays.

Ratzlaff will be at Bethesda Home in Goessel Oct. 31. Call 620-382-3580 to make an appointment.

Leos Club collecting unused eyeglasses

The Leos Club at Hills­boro High School is organizing a “Recycle for Sight” event by collecting old eyeglasses around Hillsboro.

Residents are asked to leave unused eyeglasses at their front door. Club members will pick them up starting at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29, and donate them to an organization that provides eyeglasses for people who aren’t able to pay for them.

For more information, call 620-877-0847.

24th Marion County Toy Run on Nov. 4

The 24th annual Marion County Toy Run, a major benefactor for underprivileged children in Marion county, will be Nov. 4.

Sponsored by the Sons of the American Legion #366, ABATE of Kansas Dist. 9 and Route 56 Classic Cruisers, each participant is asked to donate one new toy as an entry fee.

These toys, as well as donations and money raised at an auction and chili feed held after the Toy Run, are donated to community Christmas Trees, area Ministerial organizations and Marion Food Bank as well as county children’s service organizations to provide a better holiday season for many kids of the county.

Thanks to the support of the Marion County community, more than $190,000 has been raised through this event over 23 years.

The Toy Run will begin 1 p.m. at SherBowl Lanes, 131 S. Thorp, Marion. Toys will be collected for distribution at Hillsboro State Bank, followed by the auction/chili feed at Hillsboro American Legion Post #366. Donations may be sent to the Marion County Toy Run, c/o Hillsboro SAL #366, 405 S. Floral Drive, Hillsboro, KS 67063, or contact one of the sponsoring organizations.

Goessel library to host rally Oct. 26

The Goessel Public Library STEAM Afterschool Program will sponsor a “Lights On Afterschool” rally Oct 26.

The rally will be one of more than 8,000 such events across America in celebration of afterschool programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance.

Starting about 4 p.m., students will walk from the school to the Goessel Public Library. The rally, which may include Mayor Dave Schrag and other city council members, will conclude at 5:30 p.m.

More information on Lights On Afterschool is available at www.afterschoolalliance.org.

Marion library offers kids movie Oct. 27

Marion City Library will be showing a movie for children starting at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 27, in the Santa Fe Room.

Based on the book by Jeff Kinney, this movie has lots of fun and “wimpy” mischief as the Heffley family road trip to Meemaw’s takes a turn into trouble everywhere they go.

The movie is rated PG and runs for 91 minutes. For more information and movie title, call the library at 620-382-2442.

Peabody church to host German service

In celebration of the 500th Anniversary of The Reformation, St. Pauls Lutheran Church invites the public to a German-English worship service at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 29,at , 212 E. Division St., Peabody.

Pastor Tom Hallstrom will preside over the worship with German liturgy, hymns and lessons. Hallstrom spent time in Germany working on his doctorate studying the Lutheran churches in the post-cold war environment in the early 1990s.

Hallstrom returned in 1997 to study at Gottengin University, where he studied the German language with the intent of reading Martin Luther’s actual Bible.

Refreshments will be served following the worship service. For more information contact Becki Yoder, 620-983-2937.