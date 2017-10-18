HMS Book Fair open Oct. 30 to Nov. 3

The community is invited to participate in the Hills­boro Middle School Fall Scholastic Book Fair in the Wiebe Media Center from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 30 through Nov. 3.

The fair offers reduced-priced books and educational products from more than 100 publishers to students and the community.

Daily prizes will be given to middle school students playing the popular 25-cent fundraising game, Sucker Pull, with contest money being used to purchase new books for the HMS library.

During parent-teacher conferences Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, book fair hours will be 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

For more information, contact the HMS office at 620-947-3991.

Deadline Oct. 20 for bringing candy, cash

The annual Trick or Treat Main Street will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses that won’t be open to let them know.

Candy or money may be brought to the Chamber of­fice, 120 N. Main St., and the Chamber will pass out candy.

The deadline to bring candy or money to the office is Friday, Oct. 20, which allows time for buying candy and placing it in baggies before the event.

For more information, call Verlenia Hall, office manager, 620-947-3506.

TEEN board plans Oct. 18 meeting

The Technology Excel­lence in Education Network will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the USD 408 district office, 101 N. Thorp, Marion.

For more information, call Lena Kleiner at 620-877-0237.

Kanza people the topic for seniors

Tabor College’s Lifelong Learning program will host an informative lecture Friday, Oct. 20, as part of the college’s homecoming weekend.

Pauline Sharp, a citizen of Kaw Nation and past vice-president of the Kaw Nation Cultural Committee, will talk about the culture of the Kanza people, from whom Kansas took its name.

Sharp will tell the story of her grandmother, Lucy Tayiah Eads, the first woman chief of the Kaw.

The session begins at 9:45 a.m. in the Parkview Church activity center, 610 S. Main St.

The public is welcome to attend all Lifelong Learning sessions and may register at the door for $5. Attendees may enjoy lunch in the Tabor College cafeteria after the session at the discounted price of $4.

MCDA assisting with prescription plans

Marion County Depart­ment on Aging will assist individuals during the open enrollment season for prescription drug plans.

Gayla Ratzlaff, department coordinator, can assist in comparing plans as well as enrolling in a new plan.

“It is important to do a comparison every year since plans change premiums, their formulary and deductible,” she said.

Ratzlaff will be at Hills­boro Senior Center from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Oct. 24, Nov. 7 and Nov 30. Call Brenda Moss at 620-947-2304 to make an appointment for those Tuesdays.

Ratzlaff will be at Bethesda Home in Goessel Oct. 31. Call 620-382-3580 to make an appointment.

Goessel library to host rally Oct. 26

The Goessel Public Library STEAM Afterschool Program will sponsor a “Lights On Afterschool” rally Oct 26.

The rally will be one of more than 8,000 such events across America in celebration of afterschool programs organized by the Afterschool Alliance.

Starting about 4 p.m., students will walk from the school to the Goessel Public Library. The rally, which may include Mayor Dave Schrag and other city council members, will conclude at 5:30 p.m.

More information on Lights On Afterschool is available at www.afterschoolalliance.org.

HM/HS to present fall concert Oct. 19

Hillsboro Middle/High School Vocal Depart­ment will present its fall concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, in the auditorium.

The middle school choir, Spirit-N-Celebration and the Concert Choir will perform. Entrepreneurship students will sell tickets to the high school musical “Oklahoma!” before and after the concert.

The public is invited.

Kubassek featured as lecture speaker

Best-selling author Ben Kubassek will be the featured speaker for the Nachtigall Entrepreneur Lecture Series sponsored by the Tabor College Business Depart­ment.

Kubassek will talk to students about what it means to be a successful entrepreneur at 7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the Tabor College Chapel. The public is invited to attend.

Kubassek is best known for his books “Succeed Without Burnout” and “Five F-Words That Will Energize Your Life.”

He has dedicated his life to helping young business people and encouraging them to achieve their goals.

The lecture series attempts to help students see what life is like after graduation and gives them an outlook about opportunities available.

For more information, visit tabor.edu/nachtigall or Kubassek’s website, knowgogrow.com.