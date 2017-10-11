Public is invited to MCCEDC meeting

Marion County Com­munity Economic Develop­ment Corp. invites the public to its annual board meeting to witness the installation of the appointed directors from each of its members: Marion County and the cities of Marion, Peabody and Hills­boro.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Tues­day, Oct. 10, at the Historic Elgin Hotel Ball­room, 115 N. 3rd St., Marion.

This meeting will be the first for the appointed board.

Deadline Oct. 20 for bringing candy, cash

The annual Trick or Treat Main Street will be from 5-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 31. The Hillsboro Chamber of Commerce is asking businesses that won’t be open to let them know.

Candy or money may be brought to the Chamber of­fice, 120 N. Main St., and the Chamber will pass out candy.

The deadline to bring candy or money to the office is Friday, Oct. 20, which allows time for buying candy and placing it in baggies before the event.

For more information, call Verlenia Hall, office manager, 620-947-3506.

Solid waste group to meet in McPherson

The Central Kansas Regional Solid Waste Author­ity’s regular quarterly meeting will begin at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 18, at the McPherson County Transfer Station, 1431 17th Ave, McPherson.

County food bank

needs donations

The Marion County Food Bank is needing donations of apple sauce, mixed vegetables, corn, pork and beans, any canned beans, chili, tuna, canned meat, baking supplies, condiments, spag­hetti, sauces, soups hamburger helper and more.

For more information, call Jeremiah Lange at Mar­ion Presbyterian Church, 620-382-3257.

Tabor offers youth cheerleader clinic

Hillsboro Recreation Commission will sponsor Tabor College Spirit Day, which is an opportunity for Junior Jays, ages 4 and older, to learn what it is like to be a Tabor College cheerleader.

The registration deadline is Oct. 16 in order to receive a cheer shirt for the game.

The cost is $40 per cheerleader and half off for any additional children from a single household.

The times will be 5-6 p.m. Oct. 20, clinic/game; 11 a.m. to noon, Oct. 21, clinic/game; 2 p.m. cheer the first half of the game.

For more information contact: recreation@cityofhillsboro.net or 620-647-3490; or Daryl Green at darylgreen@tabor.edu or 620-877-0515; or Doug Sisk, HRC director, at 620-877-7512.

Chat N Dine group will meet Oct. 14

The October Chat N Dine meeting and potluck meal will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 14 in the Marion County Lake South Hall.

Attenders are asked to bring a dish to share, table service and a white-elephant item as a gift for bingo games.

All present and former lake residents and guests are welcome. Hosts for the meeting are Bob and Judy Priest and Paul and Carolyn White.

TEEN board plans Oct. 18 meeting

The Technology Excel­lence in Education Network will meet at 6 p.m. Oct. 18 at the USD 408 district office, 101 N. Thorp, Marion.

For more information, call Lena Kleiner at 620-877-0237.

Aulne church ‘Big Give’ set for Oct. 14

Aulne United Methodist Church is inviting the public to “The Big Give” meal and auction Oct. 14 to raise funds for mission causes.

The pulled-pork meal will begin at 5:30 p.m. The auction follows at 6:30 p.m.; the list items include: a guided hunting trip; guided fishing trip; quarter hind beef; flint rocks for landscaping; potted trees; piano key hanging mantle; bird houses; K-State pedal tractor; K-State basket with tickets to KSU vs. Iowa State football game; blankets, shawls, placemats; movie and camping gift baskets; home décor including pictures, wall hangings, wreaths and wooden crosses.

Proceeds will go to support New Hope in Newton, The Hub in Pea­body and Christmas Box missions.

The church is located at 1405 Pawnee Road.