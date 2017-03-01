Free child screening March 14 in Marion

Marion County Early Intervention Services will offer a free screening for children age birth through 5 years old Tuesday, March 14, Marion.

Appointments will be available from 3 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Development will be checked in the cognitive, motor, speech and language, and social and emotional areas. Vision and hearing also will be screened. This process usually takes at least one hour for a child to complete.

All children are welcomed, but an appointment is necessary. To make one, call 620-382-2858.

Matlocks to share experiences in China

The Tabor College Life­long Learning program will welcome back Jeremy and Krista Matlock as speakers for its next session at 9:45 a.m. Friday, March 3, in the Wohlgemuth Music Educa­tion Center on the Hillsboro campus.

The Matlocks, associate pastoral couple at Hills­boro Mennonite Brethren Church, spent time in both Russia and China. Last fall they shared their Russia experience and now focus on their time in China.

Because of the current campus construction, participants are encouraged to park in the south Tabor Library parking lot, where golf-cart shuttle service will be available to the Wohlge­muth Center. Because the main entrance doors are closed for construction, participants need to use the west doors to enter the building.

The public is welcome to attend all Lifelong Learning sessions and may register at the door for $5. Participants may enjoy lunch in the Tabor College cafeteria after the session at the discounted price of $4.

Everyone is Reading

discussion March 6

A community book discussion is at 7 p.m. Monday, March 6, in the Kansas Room at the Marion City Library, 101 Library St.

The event, “Everyone is Reading,” will feature a book by J.D. Vance entitled “Hillbilly Elegy.”

Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information, call 620-382-2442,

HES kindergarten screening April 6-7

Kindergarten screening will take place at Hillsboro Elementary School on Thursday and Friday, April 6-7.

If you have a preschooler who will be eligible for kindergarten in the 2017-18 school year, contact the HES office at 947-3184, ext. 1, to set an appointment.

Children will need to be 5 years old on or before Aug. 31, 2017, to be eligible for kindergarten this fall.

Public invited to Tabor opera recital

Tabor Arts will host Mary Brown-Bonacci for a guest recital at 7 p.m. Friday, March 3, in the chapel on campus. The event will be the fourth in the Tabor College Recital Series. The public is welcome to attend this free event.

The mezzo-soprano is an active artist in southern New England, Boston and New York. She has performed roles such as Car­men, Mother Goose and Buttercup in HMS Pinafore.

Tabor Arts started the recital series as an opportunity to give students a first-hand perspective on careers in music.

“Our hope is that the community also will embrace the recital series and it will become a new tradition at Tabor College,” said Brad Vogel, professor of music.

TC offers genealogy seminar March 11

The Center for Menno­nite Brethren Studies at Tabor College will host its third genealogy seminar at 10 a.m. March 11 in the Library Conference room on campus.

The seminar will be a repeat of the content explored in the fall workshop “Deciphering Old German Text and Hand-written Script.” It will again be presented by Steve Fast.

The fall session topic was so popular, Peggy Goertzen, director of CMBS, said she decided to offer the same topic hoping to reach an even broader audience. Her goal for the workshops is to provide practical working sessions and instruction.

Participants are invited to bring personal examples and materials to work on. These include letters, postcards, pages from a family Bible or poems and songs.

The workshop is expected to last about an hour. The cost is $15. RSVP by March 9 to Goertzen at peggyg@tabor.edu or call 620-947-3121 ext. 1211.

St. Luke Foundation

plans March 2 event

St. Luke Foundation is hosting a public kickoff “Moving Forward Together” capital campaign from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, March 2, at the Historic Elgin Hotel, 115 N. Third St., Marion.

Light snacks and refreshments will be served and St. Luke Hospital CEO Jeremy Ensey will speak at 5:15 p.m.

For more information call Roger Schroeder, executive director of the foundation, at 620-382-2177, ext. 219.

MES kindergarten

round-up scheduled

Marion-Florence Ele­men­tary School is looking for students who will be enrolling for kindergarten in the fall. Children must be five years of age by Aug. 31.

For those who missed the round-up, call Deb Shipman, 620-382-3771.

Daddy Olympics set for Marion March 4

Two Marion County programs, Parents as Teachers and Head Start, will host come-and-go games and swimming from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, for children and their dads, grandpas, uncles and neighbors.

The event will be at the Marion Aquatic Center and Sports Complex, 104 N. Thorp.

Highlights include gross motor play centers in the mezzanine area. Partici­pants can swim for free. Snacks and activity ideas for home will be available.

For more information, contact Susie Kliewer at 620-947-4041. No RSVP is necessary.

Parish raising funds for local food banks

The annual Holy Family Parish Charity Auction and meal will be Sunday March 5 at the Pilsen Community Center.

The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The silent auction will begin when participants arrive and the live auction will be begin around 12:45 p.m. Proceeds will benefit the Marion County food banks, charities and families in need.

To donate to the auction or for more information, contact Sam Oborny at 620-382-4196 or Kim Oborny at 785-366-3448.

Marion Library sets

quilt show March 6

The Marion City Library is having its 14th annual quilt show starting Monday, March 6 through March 16 during regular library hours.

Thirty items including quilts, wall hangings and table runners will be on display.

For more information, call the library at 620-382-2442.

Walk Kansas begins

March 19 in the area

This year’s Walk Kansas begins March 19 and continues through May 13.

The event is hosted annually by Kansas State Re­search and Extension to celebrate healthy living.

Everyone is encouraged to form a team of six people by March 18.

Registration online is: walkkansas.org or by calling the local extension office at 620-382-2325, or emailing renaer@ks.edu, or stopping by the facility at 202 S. Third St., Marion.

Creative Writers Fellowship to meet

Creative Writers Fellowship invites writers to learn about the critiquing process. Join others at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 4 the Hesston Public Library.

Kevin Hower will talk about the critiquing process and applying feedback to submitted writings.