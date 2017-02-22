Ash Wednesday service on March 1

An Ash Wednesday service will be at 7 p.m. March 1 at First Mennonite Church, located at 102 N. Ash St. in Hillsboro.

Ash Wednesday takes place 46 days before Easter and marks the beginning of Lent, which is observed by many as a season of fasting, reflection and prayer.

PAT Daddy Olympics set for March 4

Two Marion County programs, Parents as Teachers and Head Start, will host come-and-go games and swimming from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, for children and their dads, grandpas, uncles and neighbors.

The event will be at the Marion Aquatic Center and Sports Complex, located at 104 N. Thorp.

Highlights will include gross motor play centers in the mezzanine area. Participants can swim for free. Snacks and activity ideas for home will be available.

For more information, contact Susie Kliewer at 620-947-4041. No RSVP is necessary.

Dr. Seuss storytime at Marion library

Marion City Library will have a special Dr. Seuss storytime from 10-11 a.m. Feb. 25 for children ages 3-8.

The event, provided by Happy Hustler’s 4-Hers, will include Dr. Seuss stories, crafts, activities and snacks.

No registration is required. For more information, call the library at 620-382-2442.

Live, silent auction to raise funds

The annual Holy Family Parish Charity Auction and meal will be Sunday March 5 at the Pilsen Community Center.

The meal will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. The silent auction will begin when participants arrive and the live auction will be begin at approximately 12:45 p.m.

Proceeds will benefit the Marion County Food banks, charities and families in need.

To donate to the auction or for more information, contact Sam Oborny at 620-382-4196 or Kim Oborny at 785-366-3448.

Marion Streetscapes

meeting on Feb. 23

The Marion Streetscapes Revitalization meeting will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 23 at the City Hall community room.

The PRIDE committee soup dinner begins at 6 p.m.

Freewill donations will be accepted and encouraged to help fund PRIDE’s revitalization efforts.

Mountain Oyster Stag Feed Feb. 24

Peabody American Legion will have its annual Men’s Mountain Oyster Stag Feed Friday, Feb. 24.

Serving time will be from 6-8:30 p.m. for $15 with all-you-can-eat and the sides to go with it.

Drawings for prizes will be after dinner. This event is for men only. Members and their guests are welcome.

Sample soups, plus desserts on Feb. 25

First Baptist Church in Peabody will have its Soup Sampler Supper from 4:30-6:45 p..m. Saturday, Feb. 25.

The cost is by donation To-go orders will be filled after 6:30 p.m. Participants can sample a variety of soups and have dessert, too.